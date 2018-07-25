Bielema to consult for New England

FAYETTEVILLE -- Bret Bielema has a new job in the NFL eight months after being fired as the Arkansas Razorbacks' head football coach.

Bielema, 48, has been hired as a consultant to New England Patriots Coach Bill Belichick, media outlets covering the team reported Tuesday.

The Patriots didn't announce Bielema's hiring, but he is listed in his new position in New England's media guide.

It's not yet known whether Bielema will be paid enough by New England to reduce the buyout the Razorback Foundation owes him.

Bielema has to earn income of more than $150,000 in the calendar year 2018 -- any income, not just for coaching or consulting -- before it will reduce what he is owed.

The Razorback Foundation agreed to pay Bielema $11.935 million in equal monthly installments starting Nov. 25, 2017 -- the day after he was terminated after the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville's 48-45 loss to Missouri to end the season -- through Dec. 31, 2020, according to a document jointly released by the Razorback Foundation and Bielema on Jan. 30.

Any income Bielema makes in excess of $125,000 in 2019 and in excess of $100,000 in 2020 will reduce the Razorback Foundation's payment to him.

Scott Varady, executive director and general counsel of the Razorback Foundation, said Tuesday he has been in contact with Bielema's agent, Neil Conrich, to determine what his compensation will be from the Patriots.

"I have inquired about their current agreement, and they've agreed to respond to me shortly," Varady said. "But I don't have anything yet.

"There's no question they're cooperating and acting in good faith. I would never expect them to act otherwise based on their past conduct."

Bielema has been doing work for the Patriots for several months -- including attending the NFL scouting combine and some college pro days, and being on the field for the team's offseason practices with the special teams -- but New England hadn't previously clarified his position with the organization.

Varady said he checked on Bielema's income from the Patriots earlier this year and confirmed it did not meet the $150,000 threshold for reducing the Razorback Foundation's financial obligation.

Under Bielema's agreement with the Razorback Foundation, he is required to diligently seek employment to offset what he is owed.

Bielema coached the Razorbacks to a 29-34 record in five seasons from 2013-17. He came to Arkansas from Wisconsin, where he had a 68-24 record in seven seasons, including three consecutive Big Ten championships before taking the Arkansas job.

Sports on 07/25/2018