Cowboys' DE quickly gets image do-over

It took less than 24 hours for Dallas Cowboys defensive end Tyrone Crawford to slim down. But his transformation was all virtual.

EA Sports granted a change request Monday to Crawford, altering the player's virtual likeness in the Madden 19 video game after Crawford complained that his virtual body looked like "humpty-dumpty."

"This is unacceptable," Crawford tweeted at EA Sports' Twitter account Sunday night. "Forget my stats. What's up with the photo? Who on your staff felt it ok to make my body look like humpty-dumpty? I DEMAND A REVIEW!"

Crawford later tweeted a photo of himself looking much skinnier than the virtual version before adding, "Come on. I mean it's 2018. We have to be better!"

EA Sports tweeted back at Crawford on Monday with an "under review" stamp over the original image. Then the video game company tweeted a much slimmer virtual version of Crawford.

Crawford was satisfied.

"We can be friends again," he quipped on Twitter.

Party time

What could be better than hundreds of Oakland Raiders fans hopped up on some sauce at a bar? Returning Coach Jon Gruden and the team found out while hosting a party at Ricky's Sports Theatre and Grill last week.

Gruden invited Raiders fans to show up to the establishment to receive free autographs, food and non-alcoholic beverages. More than 500 fans made their way to the pub, marking one heck of a party.

"What's happening, man? Can I hear you join me?" Raiiiiii-derrrrrrrrrs. Raiiiiii-derrrrrrrrs," Gruden told the crowd, via the San Jose Mercury News.

While the Raiders themselves did not provide free alcohol, fans dabbled in adult beverages as the party really got going.

"I can guarantee that there is no other coach in the league that would do this for their fans," longtime Raiders season-ticket holder Melly Garcia told the Mercury News. "He is so appreciative of being back in Oakland, and he knows what an amazing and awesome fan base he has, bottom line."

Busy, busy

Henrik Stenson banged the top part of his left arm on a door, and it was sore enough that it nearly kept him out of the British Open. He could use some quick healing with a schedule that is busier than usual.

A year ago, Stenson was at No. 75 in the FedEx Cup standings and in danger of not fulfilling his minimum 15 tournaments, so he entered the Wyndham Championship, which he won. Now, the Swede has a World Golf Championship at Firestone and the PGA Championship, and then the title defense at the Wyndham before the FedEx Cup playoffs start.

"That's why I'm hoping the arm will clear up in a week or so, and I can get back into playing without thinking about that and just working on my game," Stenson said. "If I'm going to play all that golf, I need to pace myself and not do too much. But at the same time, I'm not feeling like I'm firing golf-wise, so you still need to put the work in. So that's a bit of a tough one."

It's tough in other aspects. The Nordea Masters in Sweden, which he has never won, was moved this year to the same week as the Wyndham Championship.

"So we're disappointing a lot of people," he said.

Sports quiz

What two colleges did Tyrone Crawford attend?

Sports answer

Boise State and Bakersfield College

Sports on 07/25/2018