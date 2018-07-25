Fowler’s homer rallies Cardinals over Reds in 11

CINCINNATI — Left-hander Austin Gomber took a no-hitter in the seventh inning and Dexter Fowler hit a two-run shot in the 11th on Tuesday night, leading the St. Louis Cardinals to a 4-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

Mired in a season-long slump, Fowler connected off left-hander Amir Garrett (0-2) for only his second homer while batting right-handed.

Sam Tuivailala (3-3) escaped a two-on threat in the 10th. Bud Norris got his 19th save in 22 chances, one night after he took a loss.

For the second straight night, a Cardinals rookie went deep into the game without allowing a hit. Daniel Poncedeleon threw no-hit ball for seven innings in his major league debut Monday before the Reds rallied against Norris for a 2-1 win featuring Eugenio Suarez’s homer.

Gomber waited on the mound during a 7-minute, 30-second delay to the bottom of the seventh when the ballpark’s fire alarm went off. Joey Votto singled with one out for the Reds’ first hit, and Suarez followed with his 21st homer, ending the rookie’s debut as a starter.

Gomber made 15 relief appearances this season before the Cardinals sent him to Triple-A to get in shape to help their depleted rotation. He threw 90 pitches in his first major league start.

Homer Bailey returned from his latest injury and gave one of his best performances of the season, allowing a pair of runs and striking out a season-high eight batters in 6 2/3 innings. Bailey has been sidelined since late May by a sore right knee.

Bailey was so ineffective before the injury that the Reds considered moving him to the bullpen. He’s 1-7 in 13 starts this season.

Jose Martinez singled home a run in the fourth and Yairo Munoz doubled home another in the seventh.

MARLINS 9, BRAVES 3 Wei-Yin Chen pitched six innings and scored the first run of his career to help the Miami Marlins beat the Atlanta Braves. J.T. Realmuto hit his 13th homer of the season for Miami and drove in four runs. Starlin Castro added a three-run homer, his eighth, and Brian Anderson had three hits and scored three times. Chen (3-7) allowed three runs and five hits. He doubled to start a five-run fifth for his first extra-base hit in 82 career at-bats, and raced home from third on Realmuto’s grounder, barely beating a poor throw by shortstop Dansby Swanson. Chen snapped a streak of four consecutive losses and won for the first time since June 16. He has an ERA of 2.18 this year at Marlins Park, compared with 10.47 on the road. Julio Teheran (7-7) matched a career high by allowing nine runs, seven earned, in 4 1/3 innings. The Braves committed three errors, including one by Gold Glove center fielder Ender Inciarte that led to two unearned runs.

DIAMONDBACKS 5, CUBS 1 Clay Buchholz pitched effectively into the seventh in his return from the disabled list, Steven Souza Jr. had three hits and an RBI and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Chicago Cubs for their third straight win. Souza, Paul Goldschmidt and Jake Lamb each drove in a run during Arizona’s three-run fifth, and then Jon Jay and Ketel Marte drove in a run each to help the Diamondbacks pull away. Souza reached base five times as Arizona won for the fifth time in its last six games at Wrigley Field. Buchholz (3-1), sidelined since June 25 with an oblique injury, walked two and struck out five in 6 2/3 innings as he lowered his ERA to 2.38 in eight starts with Diamondbacks. Brad Boxberger, Arizona’s third reliever, struck out the side in the ninth. Jason Heyward lined a solo shot off Buchholz in the sixth, but NL Central-leading Chicago lost for the third time in its last four. Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant was held out of the starting lineup with a recurrence of the left shoulder inflammation that caused the slugger to miss 16 games.

METS 6, PADRES 3 Devin Mesoraco hit an early three-run double and made a heads-up play on defense that helped Zack Wheeler and the New York Mets defeat the San Diego Padres. Michael Conforto launched a two-run homer, extending his recent tear at the plate, and Wheeler (4-6) pitched seven crisp innings to win his second consecutive start. Before that, the right-hander went 13 outings without a victory dating to April 29 in San Diego — the longest stretch without a win for a Mets starter in 20 years. Before the game, New York put Yoenis Cespedes on the 10-day disabled list again. The team said it was awaiting a second opinion before deciding whether the oft-injured slugger needs surgery on both feet that could require an eight-to-10-month recovery. “Still trying to gather information,” manager Mickey Callaway said. Leadoff hitter Amed Rosario tripled and scored twice for the Mets, who won for only the eighth time in their last 30 home games. Wilmer Flores also scored twice. Padres left-hander Eric Lauer (5-7) struggled through the early innings once again. He threw 35 pitches in the first, giving up Mesoraco’s bases-loaded double with two outs, before serving up Conforto’s 13th homer after a leadoff walk in the third.

INTERLEAGUE

PIRATES 9, INDIANS 4 Starling Marte, Gregory Polanco and Josh Bell each hit a two-run homer, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Cleveland Indians for their 11th straight win. The Pirates routed the Indians for the second straight night. Marte homered in the first inning, drove in three runs and extended his career-high hitting streak to 17 games. Polanco homered and Corey Dickerson tripled in two runs when Pittsburgh scored five times in the second. Bell hit a home run in the fifth. The Pirates have homered in a season-high nine straight games, hitting 22 home runs in that span. Pittsburgh has won 11 in a row for the first time since Sept. 12-22, 1996. The Pirates have won 13 of 14 and are 17-8 since June 24. Pittsburgh has outscored its opponents 43-8 in the last five games. Joe Musgrove (4-4) allowed two runs and five hits in seven innings for his first win since June 29.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

YANKEES 4, RAYS 0 Masahiro Tanaka pitched a three-hitter, Austin Romine drove in two runs as the replacement for again-injured catcher Gary Sanchez and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays. Tanaka (8-2) retired his first 12 batters before C.J. Cron singled leading off the fifth. He struck out nine and walked one, improving to 6-0 on the road. It was the sixth major league complete game and third shutout for Tanaka, his first complete game since a three-hit shutout at Boston on April 27 last year. Tanaka walked Ji-Man Choi after Cron’s fifth-inning hit but escaped damage by striking out Daniel Robertson and getting speedy Mallex Smith to hit into a 3-6-1 double play. Romine hit a run-scoring groundout in the fifth inning and a sacrifice fly during the seventh. Sanchez was put back on the 10-day disabled list before the game because of a strained right groin, a day after failing to hustle on a pair of key plays in a 7-6 loss to Tampa Bay. Sanchez missed 20 games from June 25 to July 19 because of the groin injury. New York is just 14-13 in its last 27 games, a stretch that began Tampa Bay took a three-game series from New York June 22-24. TWINS 5, BLUE JAYS 0 Jose Berrios and two relievers combined on a five-hitter, Eduardo Escobar hit a three-run home run and the Minnesota Twins beat the Toronto Blue Jays. Berrios (10-7) allowed four hits, three of them singles, in seven innings. He walked one and struck out nine to win for the second time in three starts. Trevor Hildenberger worked the eighth and Ryan Pressly finished for the Twins, who have won two straight following a three-game losing streak. Escobar went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and scored twice. His double in the sixth was his major league-leading 37th. Esocbar homered off John Axford in the eighth, his 15th. Blue Jays rookie left-hander Ryan Borucki (0-2) retired the first 10 batters he faced before Eddie Rosario and Brian Dozier hit back-to-back singles in the fourth. Borucki retired the next two batters to end the threat. Toronto left fielder Teoscar Hernandez dropped Joe Mauer’s fly ball to begin the sixth for a two-base error. Mauer advanced on a grounder and scored on Dozier’s sacrifice fly. Escobar and Robbie Grossman followed with consecutive doubles, making it 2-0. Called up from Triple-A Buffalo to make his fifth career start, Borucki allowed two runs — none earned — and six hits in six innings. He has received 10 runs of support over his five outings. ORIOLES 7, RED SOX 6 Tim Beckham and Jonathan Schoop homered and drove in three run each, and the Baltimore Orioles withstood four long balls by the Boston Red Sox in a victory. It was only the third loss in 18 games for the Red Sox, who have the best record in the major leagues (71-32) and a five-game lead over the New York Yankees in the AL East. Baltimore closer Zach Britton was not used in a save situation. A person familiar with the talks told The Associated Press the Yankees are close to agreement on a trade to acquire Britton for three prospects. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal would be subject to the teams approving medical records. Brad Brach, another reliever the Orioles want to trade, worked the ninth in the rain for his 11th save. Brach put the potential tying run on second base before getting Mookie Betts to hit into a game-ending double play. Staggering through the season with the worst record in the big leagues at 29-73, the Orioles started the rebuilding process last week by trading All-Star shortstop Manny Machado to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Victories have been hard to come by for Baltimore, especially against Boston.

ROYALS 5, TIGERS 4 Burch Smith picked up his first win in nearly five years, Mike Moustakas and Salvador Perez homered, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Detroit Tigers. Smith (1-1) gave up just one hit — a single by Niko Goodrum to leadoff the fourth — and walked two while striking out six in 6 1/3 innings. He got his second career win, and first since Sept. 15, 2013, for San Diego against Atlanta. Injuries limited the right-hander’s career to just 5 1/3 innings the next three seasons. The Royals obtained Smith in the Rule 5 draft last December. He was making his third start of the year after beginning the season with 24 relief appearances. Smith retired nine straight after Goodrum’s single before walks to Nicholas Castellanos and Jeimer Candelario with one out in the seventh ended his night. Tim Hill came on and gave up a three-run homer to Victor Martinez, the only batter he faced, in a 10-pitch at-bat as Detroit pulled to 5-3. Kevin McCarthy retired all five batters he faced, and Wily Peralta gave up at triple to Castellanos and a run-scoring grounder to Candelario in the ninth before finishing up for his fifth save.