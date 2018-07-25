Home runs carry Pirates to 11th victory in a row

PIRATES 9, INDIANS 4

CLEVELAND -- Starling Marte, Gregory Polanco and Josh Bell each hit two-run home runs, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Cleveland Indians 9-4 on Tuesday night for their 11th consecutive victory.

The Pirates routed the Indians for the second consecutive night. Marte homered in the first inning, drove in three runs and extended his career-high hitting streak to 17 games.

Polanco homered and Corey Dickerson tripled in two runs when Pittsburgh scored five times in the second. Bell hit a home run in the fifth. The Pirates have hit home runs in a season-high nine consecutive games, hitting 22 home runs in that span.

Pittsburgh has won 11 in a row for the first time since Sept. 12-22, 1996. The Pirates have won 13 of 14 and are 17-8 since June 24. Pittsburgh has outscored its opponents 43-8 in the last five games.

Joe Musgrove (4-4) allowed 2 runs and 5 hits in 7 innings for his first victory since June 29.

Shane Bieber (5-2), called up from Class AAA Columbus to make the start, allowed seven runs in 1 2/3 innings. The short outing forced the Indians to use seven relievers.

Designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion returned after missing two games with a bruised right hand and hit a leadoff home run in the fourth. Brandon Guyer added a solo home run in the eighth.

Pittsburgh rolled to a 7-0, rain-shortened victory over reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber on Monday. The offense jumped ahead early again when Dickerson doubled to start the game and Marte drove a 2-1 pitch into the left field bleachers for his 16th home run.

Pittsburgh's second-inning runs came with two outs. Dickerson's drive with runners on first and second sent center fielder Tyler Naquin to the wall. Naquin attempted to make a leaping catch, but the ball glanced off the side of his glove and rolled along the track.

Marte followed with an infield hit, and Polanco belted his 18th home run to right. Bell hit his sixth home run to right off Neil Ramirez.

The Pirates are 12-2 in interleague play and have won eight in a row against AL teams.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ORIOLES 7, RED SOX 6 Tim Beckham and Jonathan Schoop hit home runs and drove in three runs each, and host Baltimore withstood four home runs by Boston in a victory. It was only the third loss in 18 games for the Red Sox, who have the best record in the major leagues (71-32) and a five-game lead over the New York Yankees in the AL East.

YANKEES 4, RAYS 0 Masahiro Tanaka pitched a three-hitter for the visiting Yankees, and Austin Romine drove in two runs as the replacement for again-injured catcher Gary Sanchez. Tanaka (8-2) retired his first 12 batters before C.J. Cron singled leading off the fifth. He struck out nine and walked one, improving to 6-0 on the road. It was the sixth major league complete game and third shutout for Tanaka, his first complete game since a three-hit shutout at Boston on April 27 last year.

ROYALS 5, TIGERS 4 Burch Smith picked up his first victory in nearly five years, and Mike Moustakas and Salvador Perez hit home runs for host Kansas City.

TWINS 5, BLUE JAYS 0 Jose Berrios and two relievers combined on a five-hitter, and Eduardo Escobar hit a three-run home run for visiting Minnesota.

ATHLETICS 13, RANGERS 10 (10) Khris Davis' three-run home run in the 10th inning capped visiting Oakland's comeback from an eight-run deficit in a victory over the Texas Rangers. Davis' went deep against Austin Bibens-Dirkx (2-3) for the Athletics' fourth home run of the night.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CARDINALS 4, REDS 2 (11) Austin Gomber took a no-hitter in the seventh inning and Dexter Fowler hit a two-run shot in the 11th, leading visiting St. Louis over Cincinnati. Mired in a season-long slump, Fowler connected off left-hander Amir Garrett (0-2) for only his second home run while batting right-handed. Sam Tuivailala (3-3) escaped a two-on threat in the 10th. Bud Norris got his 19th save in 22 chances, one night after he took a loss.

DIAMONDBACKS 5, CUBS 1 Clay Buchholz pitched effectively into the seventh inning in his return from the disabled list, Steven Souza Jr. had three hits and an RBI and visiting Arizona won its third consecutive.

MARLINS 9, BRAVES 3 Wei-Yin Chen pitched six innings and scored the first run of his career to help host Miami beat Atlanta. J.T. Realmuto hit his 13th home run of the season for Miami and drove in four runs.

METS 6, PADRES 3 Devin Mesoraco hit an early three-run double and made a heads-up play on defense that helped Zack Wheeler and host New York defeat San Diego. Michael Conforto launched a two-run home run, and Wheeler (4-6) pitched seven crisp innings to win his second consecutive start.

BREWERS 5, NATIONALS 4 (10) Tyler Saladino's bases-loaded sacrifice fly in the 10th inning lifted host Milwaukee over Washington.

