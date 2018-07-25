Home / Latest News /
Jerry Jones: Cowboys can't stay in locker room for anthem
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 5:19 p.m.
OXNARD, Calif. — Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has doubled down on insisting that his players stand for the national anthem, saying he wouldn't support anyone who chose to stay in the locker room.
Jones was speaking Wednesday during his annual news conference to open training camp in California. He became the first owner to declare publicly that his players would not be allowed to stay off the field during the anthem.
Jones said, "Our policy is that you stand at the anthem, toe on the line."
Last week, the NFL and the players' union agreed to suspend the rule approved by owners this spring that gave players the option of staying in the locker room while allowing teams to discipline players who took a knee or sat during the anthem.
Jones said "everybody knows where I stand" on the anthem issue. Last season, he was the first owner to declare that he would bench a player for protesting during the anthem.
Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
Lsull says... July 25, 2018 at 7:23 p.m.
As a Vietnam Veteran I support Jerry.
( suggest removal )
Vickie55 says... July 25, 2018 at 7:31 p.m.
An owner who is actually reminding the players just who signs the paychecks. My opinion, these guys can protest anything they want on their own time. On Sunday afternoon they are on the clock and should do the job they are paid to do
( suggest removal )
Delta2 says... July 25, 2018 at 8:35 p.m.
When Jones bought the team and kicked out Coach Landry, I was done being a Cowboys fan. That said, Jones is the boss, he writes the checks, so what he tells his people to do is his business, and if they don't like it there are quite a few other places to work. The Cowboys are in Dallas, not in this state, so it has nil effect here. I'm a Saints fan anyway.
( suggest removal )
CarpeNoctis says... July 25, 2018 at 9:02 p.m.
Just because he "signs" the checks doesn't mean that, as employees, they lose their 1st amendment rights of free speech. Why should have to choose their conscience or livelihood. WTH does football have to do with patriotism?
( suggest removal )
