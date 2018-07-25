Joe Johnson Hawks and Woodz Elite to battle in FAB 48 Tip-Off Challenge

Two Arkansas teams will square off in the prestigious FAB 48 Tip-Off Challenge in Las Vegas on Wednesday night.

The 17-under Joe Johnson Arkansas Hawks and Woodz Elite, formerly the Arkansas Wings, will have traveled more than 1,400 miles in a rare matchup when they tip-off at 9:45 central time tonight.

“Should be a great game and we are looking forward to the opportunity to play the game,” said Joe Johnson Arkansas Hawks chairman Bill Ingram.

The two teams have historically been Arkansas’ highest profile programs and have produced numerous high profile prospects that have gone on to play at schools like Arkansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Kansas, Texas Tech, California and the NBA.

The Hawks feature Arkansas Razorback point guard commitment Justice Hill, 5-10, 160 of Little Rock Christian and guard Issac McBride, 6-0, 180 of Baptist Prep.

Missouri State, College of Charleston and Oral Roberts have recently offered McBride, who previously had offers from Arkansas- Little Rock, Arkansas State and Abilene Christian.

Guard Allen Flanigan, 6-5, 170 of Little Rock Parkview, forward Tim Ceaser, 6-8, 190 and guard Branton McCrary, 6-1,160 of Mills have interest from numerous schools.

West Memphis junior forward Chris Moore and junior guard Devonte Davis of Jacksonville Lighthouse headline Woodz Elite.

Moore, 6-6, 210 pounds, has offers from Arkansas, Memphis, SMU, TCU, Southern Miss, Abilene Christian and others while Davis, 6-4, 175 has offers from Arkansas, Southern Mississippi, Florida, SMU and others.

“It’s rare that the Hawks and the Wings are on the same floor,” Woodz Elite’s Antonio Buchanan said. “By having the game take place it’s big for the state. Especially for the kids, it’s bragging rights for the state. You have two top programs in our state coming together in Las Vegas for bragging rights basically. Two organizations well known across the country.”

Woodz Elite also features guard Mylik Wilson, 6-3, 160 of Rayville, La. and wing Collin Moore, 6-5,186 of North Little Rock.

Wilson has scholarship offers from Iowa State, Houston, Tulane, Louisiana Tech, Arkansas State, North Dakota, Grambling State and others while Moore has an offer from Arkansas-Little Rock and is drawing interest from numerous schools.

The last of three evaluation periods of the summer for college coaches begins at 5 p.m. Wednesday and ends at 5 p.m. on Sunday. Arkansas coaches are expected to see numerous prospects at the FAB 48 and Las Vegas Classic in Las Vegas this week.

Some of the other prospects with Arkansas offers expected to participate in Las Vegas include center Kai Jones of Team Breakdown, center Will Baker of Texas Hardwork, forward CJ Walker of E1T1, forward Victor Iwuakor of Drive Nation, junior guard Moses Moody of Bradley Beal Elite, junior guard Gerald Doakes of We All Can Go, junior center Nick Ongenda of 16-under Woodz Elite and junior center Jaylin Williams of 15-under Joe Johnson Arkansas Hawks.