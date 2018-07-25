CROSS COUNTRY

Arkansas women release 2018 schedule

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville released its women’s cross country schedule Tuesday.

The Razorbacks open Sept. 1 at the Hurricane Invitational in Tulsa and will run in the Missouri Southern Invitational in Joplin on Sept. 22. They will host the Chile Pepper Festival on Sept. 22. The Razorbacks will run two regular-season meets in Madison, Wis., home of the 2018 NCAA championships. They will participate in the Wisconsin Invitational on Sept. 28 and the Wisconsin Pre-Nationals on Oct. 13

The SEC championship is set for Oct. 26 at Auburn. The NCAA South Central Regional is Nov. 9 in College Station, Texas.

GOLF

ASU men named to all-academic team

The Arkansas State University men’s golf team was named to the “18 Birdies All-Academic team” by the Golf Coaches Association of America. on Tuesday.

The Red Wolves, who had 10 members on the squad, finished with a 3.2063 grade point average. Of those 10, nine were on the athletic director’s honor roll for the spring.

ASU opens its 2018-19 season Sept. 10-11 at the Lone Star Invitational in San Antonio.

TENNIS

GAC teams earn academic honors

Harding University and Henderson State University’s tennis teams were recognized Tuesday with academic awards by the International Tennis Association.

Harding’s women’s team received the ITA All-Academic Team award for posting a 3.39 grade point average last year.

Individually, senior Emily Faulkner, freshman Hana Folse, freshman Jordan Shaw and sophomore Erin Young all had a GPA of at least 3.5.

For the Harding men, Alejandro Sendra, a sophomore kinesiology major, earned ITA Scholar-Athlete honors for posting a 3.5 grade point average for the 2017-18 school year.

Henderson State’s women also were recognized with the ITA’S all-academic team award.

Individually, Sydnee Parker, Annie Shannon, Lorraine Banimataku and Thea Minor were each named ITA All-Academic Scholar-Athletes.

To earn ITA scholar-athlete status, a player must be a varsity letter winner, have a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the current academic year and have been enrolled at their present school for at least two semesters.