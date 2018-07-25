Taylor drives in four as Travelers salvage split
By MIKE CAPSHAW SPECIAL TO THE NWA DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE
This article was published today at 2:23 a.m.
Today’s game
ARKANSAS TRAVELERS AT NW ARKANSAS NATURALS
WHEN 7:05 p.m.
WHERE Arvest Ballpark, Springdale
RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas; KQSM-FM 92.1 in Northwest Arkansas
WEBSITE travs.com, nwanaturals.com
PITCHERS Travs: RHP Anthony Misiewicz (2-7, 5.46 ERA); Naturals RHP Jace Vines (0-1, 13.50 ERA)
THE WEEK AHEAD
TODAY at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.
THURSDAY vs. Tulsa, 7:10 p.m.
FRIDAY vs. Tulsa, 7:10 p.m.
SATURDAY vs. Tulsa, 6:10 p.m.
SUNDAY vs. Tulsa, 6:10 p.m.
MONDAY vs. NW Arkansas, 7:10 p.m.
TUESDAY vs. NW Arkansas, 7:10 p.m.
SPRINGDALE -- Logan Taylor drove in four runs to help the Arkansas Travelers split a doubleheader with an 8-1 victory against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals at Arvest Ballpark on Tuesday.
It snapped the Naturals' three-game winning streak after they grabbed a 4-0 victory in the opener.
Taylor got the Travelers on the board with a two-run home run to highlight a three-run second inning. His two-run double into left-center field added to the lead in the sixth inning.
Arkansas pitchers Spencer Herrmann, Matt Walker and Matt Tenuta combined for a six-hitter. Each pitched 2⅓ innings -- both games of the doubleheader were played in seven innings -- with Walker picking up the win.
The Travelers' lead grew to 5-0 when Joseph Odom punched a two-out, two-run single into the right-center field gap in the third inning. They added another run in the fourth on a Naturals error.
Nine-hole hitter Xavier Fernandez broke up the Travelers' shutout bid with an RBI triple down the right-field line in the seventh inning. He also hit a double off the right-field wall to lead off the third inning, but he was unable to score as Herrmann induced a groundout and double play to end the threat.
Jesse Hahn started for the Naturals as part of a Major League rehab assignment. He threw just 10 pitches in his first appearance since September, giving up one hit in a scoreless first inning.
Game 1
Northwest Arkansas 4,
Arkansas 0
Nick Dini smashed a two-run home run, and left-hander Foster Griffin pitched 6⅓ scoreless innings in relief to lift the Naturals.
Griffin, who relieved Blaine Boyer with two outs in the first inning, allowed 2 hits while striking out 3 and walking 1. Boyer was on a Major League rehab assignment after being placed on the 10-day DL. He's made 20 appearances for the Kansas City Royals this season.
Khalil Lee led off the game with a solo home run, andKelvin Gutierrez drove in the other run for Northwest Arkansas.
Sports on 07/25/2018
Print Headline: Taylor drives in four as Travelers salvage split
