Timely hitting, strong pitching define wins as Naturals, Travelers split doubleheader

SPRINGDALE -- Logan Taylor drove in four runs to help Arkansas split a doubleheader with an 8-1 victory against Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday at Arvest Ballpark.

It snapped the Naturals' three-game winning streak after they grabbed a 4-0 win in the opener.

Taylor got the Travelers on the board with a two-run homer to highlight a three-run second inning. He hit a two-run double into left-center field to help create the final margin in the sixth inning.

Arkansas pitchers Spencer Herrmann, Matt Walker and Matt Tenuta combined for a six-hitter. Each pitched 2 1/3 innings with Walker getting credit for the win.

With effective pitching holding Northwest Arkansas' offense in check, the Travelers' lead grew to 5-0 when Joseph Odom punched a two-out, two-run single into the right-center field gap in the third inning. They added another run in the fourth on an error.

Nine-hole hitter Xavier Fernandez broke up the Arkansas' shutout bid with an RBI triple down the right-field line in the seventh inning. He also hit a double off the right-field wall to leadoff the third inning but was unable to score as Herrmann induced a groundout and a double play to end the threat.

Jesse Hahn started for the Naturals on the mound as part of a Major League rehab assignment. He threw just 10 pitches in his first appearance since last September.

In the first game, Nick Dini smashed a two-run homer and left-hander Foster Griffin pitched 6 1/3 scoreless innings in relief to lift the Naturals to their third straight victory.

Griffin, who relieved Blaine Boyer with two outs in the first inning, allowed two hits while striking out three and walking one. Boyer was on Major League rehab assignment after being placed on the 10-day disabled list. He's made 20 appearances for the Kansas City Royals this season.

Khalil Lee led off the game with a solo homer while Kelvin Gutierrez drove in the other run for Northwest Arkansas.

Short Hops:

• Boyer and Hahn followed a rehab assignment Monday night by Eric Skogland, which gave the Naturals a rare occurrence with three consecutive starts by Major League pitchers as each hurler attempts to work back to form off injuries.

• A scary moment occurred in the third inning of the nightcap when Herrmann's fastball rode up and inside on Lee, the Royals No. 1 minor league prospect. Lee went down momentarily before jogging down to first while shaking his right wrist and remained in the game.

• Lee, playing center, had an even rougher go of it in the field. He had two deep fly balls pop out of his glove for errors, one in each game. He then misjudged another fly ball that he didn't get a glove on that was scored a double and led to a run in Game 2.

On Deck: The Naturals wrap up their four-game series against the Travelers at 7:05 p.m. Northwest Arkansas will send right-hander Jace Vines (0-1, 13.50) to the mound while Arkansas will counter with left-hander Anthony Misiewicz (5-4, 4.05).

Today's Promotion: "What's It? Wednesday" means fans will have chances to win prizes throughout the game by following along on the video board and participating in social media contests on the Naturals' Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts throughout the day.

On The Air: KQSM-FM 92.1

On The Web: www.nwanaturals.com

