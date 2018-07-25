Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, July 25, 2018, 12:53 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

The Recruiting Guy

UNDER THE RADAR: Warren’s Keemontrae McKnight

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 10:14 a.m.

nwa-democrat-gazetteandy-shupe-keemontrae-mcknight-7-of-warren-makes-a-catch-at-the-goal-line-as-clay-fidler-of-prairie-grove-defends-friday-dec-2-2016-during-the-first-half-of-play-at-tiger-stadium-in-prairie-grove-visit-nwadgcomphotos-to-see-more-photographs-from-the-game

PHOTO BY ANDY SHUPE

NWA Democrat-Gazette/ANDY SHUPE Keemontrae McKnight (7) of Warren makes a catch at the goal line as Clay Fidler of Prairie Grove defends Friday, Dec. 2, 2016, during the first half of play at Tiger Stadium in Prairie Grove. Visit nwadg.com/photos to see more photographs from the game.

Each Wednesday we feature an in-state prospect that could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Warren’s Keemontrae McKnight.

CLASS: 2019

POSITION: Athlete

SIZE: 5-8, 185

STATS: 114 carries for 908 yards, 10 TDs, 33 receptions for 748 yards and 6 TDs, 283 return yards, defensively, 22 unassisted tackles, 7 assisted tackles, 2 interceptions, 5 pass breakups and a recovered fumble

OFFERS: Most of the Division II schools in the state

COACH: Bo Hembree

COMPARABLE TO FORMER HOG AND CURRENT CAROLINA PANTHER JARIUS WRIGHT:

“He’s a lot like Jarius was, but he’s not as tall as Jarius, but he’s just as explosive. He can do a lot of different things. He plays receiver, he plays running back, he plays corner, he plays safety, he plays Sam linebacker. He does a lot of different things for us which makes him valuable to us and I think that makes him a huge recruit because of his versatility.”

SIZE SCARING OFF SOME SCHOOLS:

“He’s just short and that’s sad, but he so explosive. I think he ran a 4.39 at the All Arkansas Combine.”

POSITION ON NEXT LEVEL:

“I think he could be a running back, I think he could be a slot. He could be a lot different things. Defensively he could play corner, he could play outside linebacker. He power cleans 275. He benched 255 so he’s very explosive for his size. He plays a lot bigger than what he is.”

HEMBREE BELIEVES HE”S A DI PROSPECT:

“He’s just fast. Speed kills. With his strength he plays a lot bigger than his size. That’s a huge thing. He plays 6-foot, 6-1 just because of his strength.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: UNDER THE RADAR: Warren’s Keemontrae McKnight

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online