UNDER THE RADAR: Warren’s Keemontrae McKnight
This article was published today at 10:14 a.m.
Each Wednesday we feature an in-state prospect that could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Warren’s Keemontrae McKnight.
CLASS: 2019
POSITION: Athlete
SIZE: 5-8, 185
STATS: 114 carries for 908 yards, 10 TDs, 33 receptions for 748 yards and 6 TDs, 283 return yards, defensively, 22 unassisted tackles, 7 assisted tackles, 2 interceptions, 5 pass breakups and a recovered fumble
OFFERS: Most of the Division II schools in the state
COACH: Bo Hembree
COMPARABLE TO FORMER HOG AND CURRENT CAROLINA PANTHER JARIUS WRIGHT:
“He’s a lot like Jarius was, but he’s not as tall as Jarius, but he’s just as explosive. He can do a lot of different things. He plays receiver, he plays running back, he plays corner, he plays safety, he plays Sam linebacker. He does a lot of different things for us which makes him valuable to us and I think that makes him a huge recruit because of his versatility.”
SIZE SCARING OFF SOME SCHOOLS:
“He’s just short and that’s sad, but he so explosive. I think he ran a 4.39 at the All Arkansas Combine.”
POSITION ON NEXT LEVEL:
“I think he could be a running back, I think he could be a slot. He could be a lot different things. Defensively he could play corner, he could play outside linebacker. He power cleans 275. He benched 255 so he’s very explosive for his size. He plays a lot bigger than what he is.”
HEMBREE BELIEVES HE”S A DI PROSPECT:
“He’s just fast. Speed kills. With his strength he plays a lot bigger than his size. That’s a huge thing. He plays 6-foot, 6-1 just because of his strength.”
