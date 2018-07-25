FOOTBALL

Gurley OKs huge deal

Running back Todd Gurley has agreed to a lucrative four-year contract extension with the Los Angeles Rams. General Manager Les Snead confirmed the new deal Tuesday for the NFL’s offensive player of the year. The Rams didn’t announce the financial terms of the deal, but ESPN said the extension is worth $60 million through 2023. Gurley was a league standout in his third NFL season while playing in first-year Coach Sean McVay’s explosive offense. He rushed for 1,305 yards and 13 touchdowns while catching 64 passes for 788 yards and 6 more scores. The Georgia product was the offensive rookie of the year in 2015 for the St. Louis Rams.

Mayfield signs with Browns

Quarterback Baker Mayfield has signed his rookie contract with the Cleveland Browns. The top overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft finalized his four-year, $32 million deal Tuesday. Rookie cornerback Denzel Ward, selected with the No. 4 overall pick, remains unsigned. Mayfield is not expected to start in his first season for Cleveland. The Browns acquired Tyrod Taylor during an offseason trade from Buffalo and plan to play him until Mayfield is ready. Mayfield won the Heisman Trophy last season at Oklahoma after he passed for 4,627 yards and 43 touchdowns. Cleveland has spent nearly the past two decades searching for its franchise quarterback and hope May-field can end its quest. The Browns went 0-16 last season.

Penn, 2 others on PUP list

The Oakland Raiders have placed starting left tackle Donald Penn on the physically unable to perform list to start training camp. The Raiders also announced Tuesday that defensive tackle Eddie Vanderdoes and rookie defensive tackle P.J. Hall are on the PUP list. The Raiders hold their first training camp practice Friday. Penn is recovering from a season-ending foot injury that forced him to undergo surgery and is not quite ready at the start of camp. Vanderdoes tore his ACL in the final game of last season. Hall’s injury is undisclosed.

Titans release Dodd

The Tennessee Titans are releasing outside linebacker Kevin Dodd, an unceremonious finish for a former second-round pick who never came close to living up to his draft position. The Titans announced Tuesday in a one-sentence release that they plan to cut ties with Dodd, the 33rd overall pick in the 2016 draft. The move comes two days after the Titans placed Dodd on the “did not report” list. Dodd also skipped voluntary offseason workouts before reporting to the team’s mandatory mini-camp in June. Dodd only reported to the Titans’ offseason program in June when staying away would have meant a fine. Injuries limited Dodd for much of his Titans tenure. He appeared in only nine games in each of his two seasons with Tennessee, recording one sack.

BASEBALL

Yankees trade for Britton

The New York Yankees have acquired left-hander Zach Brit-ton from the rebuilding Baltimore Orioles for three prospects, a deal that will bolster New York’s bullpen for the stretch run. Right-hander Dillon Tate is going to the Orioles along with left-hander Josh Rogers and right-hander Cody Carroll. The teams announced the deal Tuesday night. Britton, 30, will serve as a setup man for closer Aroldis Chapman, joining David Robertson, Dellin Betances, Chasen Shreve, Chad Green, Jonathan Holder and Adam Warren in an already strong bullpen.

Graveman to have surgery

Oakland Athletics opening day starter Kendall Graveman will have Tommy John surgery. A’s Manager Bob Melvin said Tuesday that Graveman’s surgery will be performed by Texas Rangers team physician Dr. Keith Meister. Melvin didn’t know when the surgery will be. Graveman was 0-5 with an 8.89 ERA in his 6 starts this season for the A’s before getting sent down to Class AAA Nashville on April 26. The 26-year-old right-hander got a second opinion after a recent setback with his troublesome pitching elbow.

Bryant out with bum shoulder

Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant was held out of the starting lineup against Arizona on Tuesday night with a recurrence of the left shoulder inflammation that caused the slugger to miss 16 games. Bryant did not play between June 22 and July 11 because of the shoulder pain, which bothered the two-time All-Star on the follow-through of his swing. Manager Joe Maddon said Bryant also could miss today’s game. Maddon said the 2016 National League MVP felt pain again on a swing during Monday night’s 7-1 loss. Maddon didn’t know if Bryant’s condition might require more aggressive treatment during the offseason. Bryant is hitting .276 with 11 home runs and 44 RBI, including .250 with 2 home runs and 8 RBI since returning from the DL.

BASKETBALL

Love signs extension

All-Star forward Kevin Love has signed a new four-year, $120 million contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are beginning anew following LeBron James’ departure. Love signed the extension Tuesday. Love, 29, just completed his fourth season with Cleveland, which was swept by Golden State in the NBA Finals. That loss was followed by James leaving in free agency to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers. Love averaged 17.6 points and 9.3 rebounds last season when he made his fifth All-Star team.

Sanchez on DL a day after not hustling

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez was put back on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday because of a strained right groin, a day after failing to hustle on two key plays in a 7-6 loss to Tampa Bay.

Sanchez missed 20 games from June 25 to July 19 because of the groin injury.

“We had an MRI and it showed the same injury, same spot, same location,” Sanchez said through a translator. “So, re-aggravated the injury.”

Sanchez offered no timetable for when he might return.

After Monday night’s game, Sanchez said that the groin issues were “definitely behind me” and that “it’s about doing a better job overall.”

“Being tight in a certain part of your body, I’m used to that,” Sanchez said. “You keep playing and eventually they go away. I mentioned it after the game it felt a little tight.”

Austin Romine was behind the plate for Tuesday night’s game at the Rays.

Tampa Bay took a 1-0 lead in the first inning Monday when Jake Bauers scored from second on Sanchez’s 10th passed ball, which tied for the major league lead. Sanchez reached out and let a breaking ball from Luis Severino glance off his glove and right foot, then slowly chased the ball as it bounced toward the third-base coaching box.

“It grabbed on me the first inning,” Sanchez said. “The play in the first inning. I didn’t say anything then. To me, it was trying to get through it and keep helping the team.”

Severino appeared angry as he spoke with Sanchez in the dugout after the inning, an encounter caught by a television camera.

New York loaded the bases in the ninth when Sanchez batted with two outs. He grounded to second baseman Daniel Robinson, who flipped to shortstop Willy Adames. While Aaron Hicks beat the throw to second, Sanchez jogged up the first-base line and was thrown out by an alert Adames.