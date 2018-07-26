Big 5th inning gives Phillies victory, 2 of 3 in series

PHILLIES 7, DODGERS 3

PHILADELPHIA -- Scott Kingery homered and Carlos Santana hit a three-run triple in Philadelphia's five-run fifth inning, leading the Phillies to a 7-3 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday.

Rhys Hoskins also went deep for the Phillies, who increased their lead in the NL East to 1½ games over the idle Atlanta Braves by taking two of three in the series.

"That was really huge for us," right-hander Jake Arrieta said.

Fans cheered Chase Utley for the final time here before each at-bat, unless the Dodgers face the Phillies in the postseason. Utley, the beloved former Phillie and six-time All-Star who recently announced his retirement at season's end, helped lead Philadelphia to the 2008 World Series championship and five consecutive division titles.

Citizens Bank Park was a raucous place to be during those high-water seasons and could be again if the Phillies continue winning.

Arrieta (8-6) allowed 2 earned runs on 5 hits in 6 innings for the victory.

Max Muncy homered and Joc Pederson and Alex Verdugo had a pair of hits for Los Angeles.

"They beat us," Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts said. "We just got beat this series."

The game started less than 11 ½ hours after the final out of the Phillies' 7-4, 16-inning victory that started Tuesday night and lasted 5 hours, 55 minutes, ending at 1:14 a.m. Wednesday.

Seranthony Dominguez recorded the final four outs for his 10th save in 11 chances.

Philadelphia broke the game open in the fifth.

Kingery pulled out of a slump with a one-out home run to right off Walker Buehler (4-3) to break a 1-1 tie. He had 3 hits in his previous 18 at-bats. After a Jesmuel Valentin single and strikeout, Roberts intentionally walked Hoskins and replaced Buehler with left-hander Scott Alexander.

Alexander walked Odubel Herrera to load the bases before Santana's bases-clearing triple to the wall in right-center made it 6-1.

"We get one out there, it's a different ballgame," Roberts said. "Didn't work out for us."

Buehler was charged with 5 runs on 5 hits in 4 2/3 innings. He had five strikeouts and one walk.

The Dodgers pulled within 6-3 in the sixth on Muncy's two-run shot to the opposite field.

METS 6, PADRES 4 Rookie Corey Oswalt got his first major league victory, pitching three-hit ball over five innings, and New York beat visiting San Diego for its first series win in two months.

REDS 7, CARDINALS 3 Eugenio Suarez homered for the third consecutive game, Tucker Barnhart added a two-run shot and host Cincinnati powered to a victory over St. Louis.

NATIONALS 7, BREWERS 3 Bryce Harper tied for the NL lead with his 25th home run, Tanner Roark pitched eight scoreless innings and visiting Washington beat Milwaukee.

CUBS 2, DIAMONDBACKS 1 Jon Lester had six strong innings, the Cubs scored the go-ahead run in the eighth on Nick Ahmed's throwing error and host Chicago edged Arizona.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RAYS 3, YANKEES 2 Sergio Romo relieved in the eighth inning, shifted to third base when Jonny Venters replaced him in the ninth, then struck out Brett Gardner to end the game with two on and give Tampa Bay a victory over visiting New York.

TIGERS 8, ROYALS 4 Mike Moustakas had two hits, including a run-scoring double, for host Kansas City in its loss to Detroit.

TWINS 12, BLUE JAYS 6 (12) Max Kepler drove in the tiebreaking run when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in a five-run 11th inning, and visiting Minnesota beat Toronto.

ATHLETICS 6, RANGERS 5 Khris Davis homered twice, including a towering two-run home run in the ninth inning as Oakland rallied again to beat host Texas.

INTERLEAGUE

INDIANS 4, PIRATES 0 Trevor Bauer struck out 10 over seven innings, Brad Hand got his first save and host Cleveland stopped Pittsburgh's winning streak at 11.

MARINERS 3, GIANTS 2 Jean Segura chopped the first pitch from Sam Dyson into center field to score Guillermo Heredia with the go-ahead run in the eighth inning, and Seattle beat visiting San Francisco.

ROCKIES 3, ASTROS 2 Charlie Blackmon hit a solo home run with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning and Colorado beat visiting Houston.

