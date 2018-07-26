Fishing hot spots

LAKE OUACHITA Walleye fishing is excellent with CC spoons near brush or with nightcrawlers on drop-shots. Stripers are hitting live bait at the mouths of creeks and on main lake points on the lower part of the lake. Bream fishing is excellent on crickets and worms at 15-25 feet near brush. Catfish are biting cut bait, live bait and stink bait.

LAKE NIMROD Crappie fishing is excellent on bass minnows and jigs at 12-14 feet. Catfish is good using worms, and bream are biting worms or crickets.

GREERS FERRY LAKE Black bass are chasing bream shallow and eating big jigs, Carolina rigs and Texas-rigged worms as deep as 55 feet. Schooling fish will hit crankbaits, spinnerbaits, Flukes and topwater baits, but throw a spoon on for longer casts. Hybrid and white bass are eating well several times a day and at night. White bass are eating threadfin and gizzard shad fry. Hybrids are eating big gizzard shad and will hit spoons, inline spinnerbaits, grubs and swimbaits.

Sports on 07/26/2018