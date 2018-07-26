Justice Hill bigger and better a year later in Vegas

— Arkansas basketball commitment Justice Hill showed up a bigger and better version of himself when he arrived in Las Vegas for this week’s FAB 48.

He weighed 160 pounds last year when playing in Las Vegas and now tops the scales at 175 pounds with a bigger chest and arms.

“Last year at the Gauntlet, I told my dad I was getting pushed around out there, and we hit the weights and protein real hard,” Hill said. “Of course, playing football this fall I’m working out with the football team, so that helped me out coming in this summer. And working out with them and then coming out here and [being] able to take that into my basketball game, too.”

The 5-10 Hill has also been working on his outside shot, and that was evident Wednesday night when he hit four three-pointers in the first half of the 17-under Joe Johnson Arkansas Hawks' 62-43 victory over Team A.J. Bouye at the FAB 48 Tip-off Challenge.

“People say that’s part of my game that if I get down, I’ll be a top-notch guard in the SEC,” Hill said. “So I’m working on that aspect of my game so I can go up there as a complete player.”

Hill plans to play football again this fall after having a superb junior season for the Little Rock Christian Warriors. He recorded 43 receptions for 610 yards and 8 touchdowns and rushed 24 times for 170 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Arkansas Coach Chad Morris has given Hill the option to play football in Fayetteville.

“Same thing goes, I’m committed for basketball,” Hill said. “All the other SEC schools have said they’re going to watch me this fall for football, and I’ll probably get more interest from that sport. But other than that, for right now, it’s basketball for Arkansas, and in December I’ll be up there.”

Three of his former Hawks teammates — Isaiah Joe, Desi Sills and Ethan Henderson — are in Fayetteville getting ready for their freshman seasons.

“They’re not liking the 6 a.m. practices right now, that’s all I know,” he said laughing.

Hill is known not to smile for pictures.

“I don’t know; I’ve never really smiled ever,” Hill said. “I had braces for like seven years, so then it just stuck.”