Naturals go deep 4 times, rout Travs

SPRINGDALE -- The Northwest Arkansas Naturals hit four home runs en route to a 13-3 victory over the Arkansas Travelers at Arvest Ballpark on Wednesday.

Alex Liddi crushed his team-leading 17th home run to lead off the bottom of the second inning, and the Naturals tacked on another run for a 2-1 lead. Kelvin Gutierrez hit a three-run home run over the left-field bullpen during a four-run third inning.

Gutierrez then hit a three-run triple off the top of the right-field wall during a four-run fourth inning, which also included a two-run home run by nine-hole batter Kort Peterson. Xavier Fernandez smacked a two-run home run in the sixth and an RBI single in the eighth to round out the scoring.

Out of the Naturals' 15 hits, eight were for extra bases.

Northwest Arkansas right-hander Pedro Fernandez was solid, allowing 1 run on 7 hits in 4⅔ innings. He was relieved by Cristian Castillo, who cruised through a couple of scoreless innings before giving up two runs in the eighth inning.

Nick Dini scored the go-ahead run after Liddi's solo shot in the second inning. Dini singled, moved to second on a base hit by Anderson Miller, stole third base and scored when catcher Joseph Odom's throw ended up in left field.

Arkansas struck first with three consecutive hits in the first inning, including an RBI double by Dario Pizzano off the top of the wall in right-center field. Pizzano, Chuck Taylor, Eric Filia and Chris Mariscal each had two hits for the Travelers.

Travs' starting pitcher Anthony Misiewicz took the loss after allowing 10 runs (9 earned), 11 hits and 1 walk while striking out 4 in 3⅔ innings.

