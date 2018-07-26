NFL Calendar
Aug. 2 Hall of Fame game, Chicago vs. Baltimore at Canton, Ohio.
Aug. 4 Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Canton, Ohio.
Aug. 9-13 First weekend of preseason.
Sept. 1 Final cutdown to 53-man roster.
Sept. 6 Regular season opens: Atlanta at Philadelphia.
Sept. 9-10 First weekend of regular season.
Oct. 16-17 Fall owners meeting, New York.
Oct. 30 Trading deadline.
Dec. 12 Winter owners meeting, Irving, Texas
Dec. 30 Regular season ends.
Jan. 5-6 Wild-card playoff round.
Jan. 12-13 Divisional playoff round
Jan. 20 NFC and AFC championship games.
Jan. 27 Pro Bowl, Orlando, Florida.
Feb. 3 Super Bowl, Atlanta.
Feb. 26-March 4 NFL combine, Indianapolis.
March 13 League year and free agency begin.
March 24-27 Annual owners meeting, Phoenix.
April 25-27 NFL Draft, Nashville.
Sports on 07/26/2018
Print Headline: NFL calendar
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: NFL calendar
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.