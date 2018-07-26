Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, July 26, 2018, 7:47 a.m.

This article was published today at 2:33 a.m.

NFL Calendar

Aug. 2 Hall of Fame game, Chicago vs. Baltimore at Canton, Ohio.

Aug. 4 Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Canton, Ohio.

Aug. 9-13 First weekend of preseason.

Sept. 1 Final cutdown to 53-man roster.

Sept. 6 Regular season opens: Atlanta at Philadelphia.

Sept. 9-10 First weekend of regular season.

Oct. 16-17 Fall owners meeting, New York.

Oct. 30 Trading deadline.

Dec. 12 Winter owners meeting, Irving, Texas

Dec. 30 Regular season ends.

Jan. 5-6 Wild-card playoff round.

Jan. 12-13 Divisional playoff round

Jan. 20 NFC and AFC championship games.

Jan. 27 Pro Bowl, Orlando, Florida.

Feb. 3 Super Bowl, Atlanta.

Feb. 26-March 4 NFL combine, Indianapolis.

March 13 League year and free agency begin.

March 24-27 Annual owners meeting, Phoenix.

April 25-27 NFL Draft, Nashville.

Sports on 07/26/2018

