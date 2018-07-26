Pujols passes Griffey with home run No. 631

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Albert Pujols hit his 631st career home run Wednesday night during the second inning of the Los Angeles Angels’ game against the Chicago White Sox.

Pujols passed Ken Griffey Jr. for sixth place on the all-time home run list.

Pujols, 38, got the home run on a fastball from James Shields and it gave the Angels a 2-0 lead. It was Pujols’ 17th home run of the season.

Pujols needs 29 more home runs to reach 660 and a tie for fifth place with Willie Mays.