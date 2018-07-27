Police ID man killed after authorities responded to Northwest Arkansas disturbance, name officer who shot him

MONDAY UPDATE:

Authorities in Northwest Arkansas have identified the man killed when police responded to a domestic disturbance Thursday night and named the officer who shot him.

The Springdale Police Department said Monday that 30-year-old Iman Joseph Buford was fatally shot by officer Trevor Bowen. Bowen has worked for the agency for three-and-a-half years, according to a news release.

He was placed on administrative leave as the shooting is investigated.

FRIDAY STORY:

An armed man was fatally shot by an officer after authorities responded to a domestic disturbance Thursday night in Northwest Arkansas, police said.

According to a news release from the Springdale Police Department, officers were called to a residence in the 20000 block of Sonora Acres to assist the Washington County sheriff's office.

When they arrived, authorities encountered an armed white man, the releases states.

The gunman refused to put the weapon down, police said, and instead began to "advance toward" the officers.

According to the release, an officer with the Springdale Police Department fired at the man, striking him.

Authorities said first aid was rendered to the wounded man, and he was later taken to the Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, where he was pronounced dead.

His body has been sent to the state Crime Lab for an autopsy.

The statement from the Police Department says the officer has been placed on paid administrative leave.

The officer's name and the name of the man who was fatally shot will be released at "a later time," authorities said.