Fifth DL in '19 class pledges to Arkansas

The Arkansas Razorbacks received their second oral commitment from a defensive end Thursday when Collin Clay pledged to the Hogs.

Clay, 6-3, 255 pounds, of Putnam City High School in Oklahoma City picked the Hogs over scholarship offers from Florida, Georgia, Oregon, Oklahoma State, Michigan, North Carolina, TCU, Iowa State, Minnesota, Colorado, Duke, Tulsa and others.

Defensive end Eric Gregory, 6-3, 270, of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., pledged to the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville over scholarship offers from Memphis, Auburn, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, LSU and others.

ESPN rates Clay a three-star prospect and the No. 75 defensive end in the nation.

Clay, who recorded had 56 tackles, 3 sacks and 2 pass breakups as a junior, becomes Arkansas' 11th commitment and the fifth defensive lineman in the 2019 class. Defensive ends Mataio Soli and Zach Williams along with defensive tackle Carl Williams also have pledged to the Hogs.

Clay officially visited Fayetteville on April 7-9.

