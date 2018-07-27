Gonsolin, Drillers knock off Travelers

Tony Gonsolin struck out 11 over seven innings, leading the Tulsa Drillers over the Arkansas Travelers 4-2 on Thursday at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

Gonsolin (3-0) allowed 2 runs and 3 hits while walking 2 to get the victory.

The Travelers took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on Joey Curletta's solo home run.

The Drillers responded two innings later with four runs. Wes Darvill doubled in Keibert Ruiz to tie it at 1-1 before Cael Brockmeyer scored when Tyler Goeddel hit into a fielder's choice to put the Drillers ahead. Darvill scored on an error, and Will Smith's RBI single brought in Goeddel to make it 4-1.

The Travelers managed a run in the bottom of the fourth when Dario Pizzano hit an RBI double, bringing home Curletta.

Arkansas tried to rally in the bottom of the ninth, but Stetson Allie got Beau Amaral to fly out with runners on first and second to end the game for his third save of the season.

Nathan Bannister (6-8) went 4⅔ innings, allowing 4 runs and 6 hits to take the loss for the Travelers. He also struck out four and walked four.

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS 7, SPRINGFIELD 4 Nick Heath was a home run short of the cycle, scoring a run and also driving in one as the Northwest Arkansas Naturals defeated the Springfield Cardinals at Hammons Field in Springfield, Mo.

Kort Peterson doubled twice and singled with two RBI, and Jace Vines (1-1) got the victory in relief for the Naturals.

Springfield starter Mike O'Reilly (3-5) took the loss for the Cardinals.

