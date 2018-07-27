Heath, Peterson lead way for Naturals

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Nick Heath was a home run short of the cycle, scoring a run and also driving one home as the Northwest Arkansas Naturals defeated the Springfield Cardinals 7-4 on Thursday.

Kort Peterson doubled twice and singled with two RBIs for NW Arkansas.

NW Arkansas got on the board first with a run in the fourth inning. After hitting a double with two outs, Heath scored on a single by Nick Dini.

The Naturals later added one run in the fifth, four in the sixth, and one in the seventh to secure the victory.

Jace Vines (1-1) got the win in relief while Springfield starter Mike O’Reilly (3-5) took the loss in the Texas League game.

TULSA 4, ARKANSAS 2

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, — Tony Gonsolin struck out 11 hitters over seven innings, leading the Tulsa Drillers over the Arkansas Travelers in a 4-2 win on Thursday.

Stetson Allie got Beau Amaral to fly out with runners on first and second to end the game for his third save of the season.

Gonsolin (3-0) allowed two runs and three hits while walking two to get the win.

Arkansas started the scoring in the second inning when Joey Curletta hit a solo home run.

The Drillers took the lead for good with four runs in the fourth inning. Will Smith hit an RBI single, driving in Tyler Goeddel en route to the three-run lead.

The Travelers saw their comeback attempt come up short after Dario Pizzano hit an RBI double, bringing home Curletta in the fourth inning to cut the Tulsa lead to 4-2.

Nathan Bannister (6-8) went 4 2/3 innings, allowing four runs and six hits in the Texas League game. He also struck out four and walked four.

For the Travelers, Curletta homered and singled, scoring two runs.