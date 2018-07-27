Intense power forward looking to visit Hogs

— It appears Arkansas will get a visit from a highly touted and intense big man in the near future.

Power forward Dericko Williams, 6-8, 215 of Kinston, N.C., has 14 offers from schools such as Arkansas, South Carolina, Nebraska, Tennessee, Oklahoma State, Louisville, Wake Forest and others.

He and assistant coach Scotty Thurman have been talking for awhile.

“It’s real strong-based,” Williams said. “He just hit my line recently. We talk on a daily basis. When we can, he calls me and I call him.”

Williams, who’s playing for CP3 of North Carolina in Las Vegas, is a two-sport star in high school with football being his other sport of choice.

“They’re very interested in me,” Williams said of Arkansas. “They want me to come on an official visit sometime this school year. I think sometime in August or something like that.”

He also has high interest in the Razorbacks.

“Got like about a….great chance in going there,” he said. “I like the school, I like the program. They’re not like a school that everybody wants to go to like Duke or UNC, but they compete on the next level like very hard, and that’s me. I compete. So I see myself being there.”

Williams is passionate about the game and plays with a lot toughness and intensity.

“I don’t know how to explain it. It’s my personality and it translates to the court and on the field,” Williams said. ”It just translates to my game.”