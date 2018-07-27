Jones, Thome headline Hall of Fame class

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — Larry Wayne Jones Jr. was a throwback, a guy who played for only one major league club and always stayed focused on a single goal — trying to get better every day.

Pressure was an afterthought for the man dubbed Chipper, except perhaps in 1990 at the beginning of his career with the Atlanta Braves organization.

“Maybe my first year in rookie ball there was some pressure. Obviously, I didn’t perform,” said Jones, who batted just .229 with one homer and 18 RBIs in 140 at-bats in the Gulf Coast League while dealing with a hand injury. “There was some pushback for the Braves taking me.”

Any doubts about the switch-hitting overall No. 1 pick of the 1990 draft from the Bolles School in Jacksonville, Florida, quickly faded. In Class A ball the next season, Jones batted .326, hit 15 homers, drove in 98 runs and stole 40 bases. Four years later he was a regular in the Atlanta lineup at age 23 and relishing the journey.

“For me, it was just having fun and playing the game,” said Jones, whose nickname surfaced at a young age after family members called him a chip off the old block because he looked so much like his dad. “I never saw a pay stub during my time in the big leagues. I didn’t care what I was making. As long as I walked in the clubhouse and I saw my name in the three hole playing third for the Atlanta Braves, that’s all that really mattered.

“I just kept my head down and tried to do whatever I could to help us win and let the numbers take care of themselves.”

Those numbers — .303 career batting average, 549 doubles, 468 home runs, 1,623 RBIs — earned Jones baseball’s highest honor, election to the Hall of Fame on the first try. He’ll be inducted Sunday with Jim Thome, Vladimir Guerrero, Trevor Hoffman, and former Detroit Tigers teammates Jack Morris and Alan Trammell. Thome also is a first-ballot selection, while Morris and Trammell were picked by a veterans committee last December.

Jones, only the second overall No. 1 draft pick to reach the Hall (Ken Griffey Jr. is the other), couldn’t have arrived at a better time for the Braves, who were perennial cellar-dwellers in the NL West. He became a force on most of the Atlanta teams that did a quick about-face and won 14 straight division titles — and a World Series in his rookie season (1995).

Also part of those Atlanta teams were pitchers Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine, and John Smoltz, manager Bobby Cox, and general manager John Schuerholz. All five were elected to the Hall of Fame in the past four years.

Thome hit 612 home runs, eighth all-time, and had an MLB record 13 walk-off homers , mostly for the Cleveland Indians. When he toured the Hall of Fame in late February to prepare for induction day, Thome got misty when he walked into the Plaque Gallery where his bronze likeness will hang after Sunday’s ceremony.

“It’s been an absolute dream,” Thome said. “I try to keep that (life) pretty simple, but it’s been very special to enjoy this with the ones you really care about and the people that are ... happy for you. That means so much.

“To go there and now call that home is just incredible.”

Hoffman, chosen in his third year on the ballot, played the bulk of his career with the San Diego Padres before finishing with the Milwaukee Brewers. After failing to impress the front office in three years as a shortstop, he switched to the bullpen and became a star. Using a stultifying changeup, Hoffman recorded 601 saves over 18 seasons, second all-time to former Yankees star Mariano Rivera’s 652.

Guerrero was elected on his second try, receiving 92.9 percent of the vote. The nine-time All-Star outfielder batted .318 with 449 homers and 1,496 RBIs and was a notorious bad-ball hitter , a skill he learned as a kid growing up in the Dominican Republic playing a game similar to cricket.

Although he played half his career with the Montreal Expos, Guerrero will be the first player to enter the Hall wearing the cap of the Los Angeles Angels, the team where he enjoyed his greatest success. He helped lead the Angels to the postseason five times in six seasons, reaching career highs for runs (124), hits (206), and RBIs (126) in 2004 when he won AL MVP honors.

Morris pitched 18 seasons for the Tigers, Twins, Blue Jays and Indians, and played on four World Series champions. In the 1980s, he led all pitchers with 2,444.2 innings pitched and 162 wins and topped all AL pitchers in strikeouts with 1,629.

The crowning achievement of Morris’ career was his 1-0 complete-game victory in Game 7 of the 1991 World Series while pitching for his hometown Twins against the 24-year-old Smoltz and the Braves. Minnesota manager Tom Kelly wanted to take him out after nine innings and the 36-year-old Morris convinced him not to.

“That was Jack Morris,” Trammell said. “That just tells you what’s inside of him. He wasn’t going to give up anything.”

Trammell played shortstop for 20 seasons — all for the Tigers — and earned six All-Star Game selections, four Gold Glove Awards and three Silver Slugger Awards. His .977 fielding percentage ranks sixth among shortstops with at least 2,000 games played.

“It’s overwhelming, to be honest with you,” said Trammell, now 60. “To say that you’re part of that group, it’s hard to comprehend.”

This year’s class matches the biggest lineup of living players to be inducted since 1955, when Joe DiMaggio, Gabby Hartnett, Ted Lyons, Dazzy Vance, Home Run Baker and Ray Schalk were enshrined. That means the inductees won’t have much leeway in the length of their speeches.

BASEBALL HALL OF FAME’S 2018 INDUCTEES

“CHIPPER” JONES JR.: Born April 24, 1972, in Deland, Fla. ... 6-foot-4, 210 pounds, batted both, threw right. ... elected in first year of eligibility with 97.2 percent (410 of 422) of the vote. ... in 19 seasons with the Braves had 2,726 hits, 1,055 for extra bases, and batted .303 with 468 home runs, 1,623 RBIs and 150 stolen bases. ... eight-time All-Star third baseman. ... was a force for most of the Atlanta teams that won 14 straight division titles and one World Series. ... in 1999 hit 45 homers and 41 doubles, drove in 126 runs, scored 116 times, drew 126 walks, and stole 20 bases to win NL MVP Award. ... led MLB in hitting in 2008 with .364 average. ... only switch-hitter in MLB history with career batting average of at least .300 and 400 or more homers.

JIM THOME: Born Aug. 27, 1970, in Peoria, Ill. ... 6-foot-4, 250 pounds, batted left, threw right. ... elected in first year of eligibility, receiving 89.8 percent of the ballots. ... batted .276, played in 2,543 games and had 2,328 hits, 1,583 runs, 612 home runs and 1,699 RBIs in 22 seasons with the Indians, White Sox, Phillies, Dodgers, Twins and Orioles. ... played first base, third base and designated hitter ... had a record 13 walk-off homers and hit 40 or more home runs six times. ... five-time All-Star. ... best season was 2002 in Cleveland when he hit a career-high 52 home runs with 118 RBIs and led AL in walks (122), slugging percentage (.677) and on-base plus slugging (OPS) (1.122), and batted .304 with an on-base percentage of .445.

VLADIMIR GUERRERO: Born Feb. 9, 1975, in Don Gregorio, Dominican Republic. ... 6-foot-3, 235 pounds, batted right and threw right. .. earned votes on 92.9 percent of all BBWAA ballots cast in his second year of eligibility. ... batted .318 with 2,590 hits, 449 home runs, 1,496 RBIs and .553 slugging percentage in 16 seasons for the Expos, Angels, Rangers and Orioles. ... nine-time All-Star. ... had 39 doubles, 39 homers, 124 runs and 126 RBIs to win 2004 AL MVP Award. ... eight-time Silver Slugger Award winner. ... hit .300 or higher 13 times, drove in 100 or more runs 10 times, and connected for at least 30 homers eight times.

TREVOR HOFFMAN: Born Oct. 13, 1967, in Bellflower, Calif. ... 6-foot-1, 200 pounds, batted right and threw right. ... received 79.9 percent of the Hall of Fame vote after missing by only five votes last year. ... in 18 years mainly with the San Diego Padres appeared in 1,035 games, posting a 61-75 record and registering 601 saves, second all-time to Mariano Rivera’s 652. ... sixth pitcher who served mostly as a reliever to make the Hall of Fame. ... had a career ERA of 2.87.

JACK MORRIS: Born: May 16, 1955, in St. Paul, Minn. ... 6-foot-3, 195 pounds, batted right and threw right. ... elected last December by a veterans committee. ... in 18 years with Detroit, Minnesota, Toronto and Cleveland posted a 254-186 record with 2,478 strikeouts. ... had 175 complete games and a career ERA of 3.90, the highest of any pitcher in the Hall of Fame. ... five-time All-Star. ... played on four World Series champions, Detroit (1984), Minnesota (1991), and Toronto (1992-93). ... had the most wins (162) of any pitcher in the 1980s.

ALAN TRAMMELL: Born Feb. 21, 1958, in Garden Grove, Calif. ... 6 foot, 165 pounds, batted right and threw right. ... elected last December by a veterans committee. ... consistent all-around producer at shortstop from 1977-96 in 2,293 games for the Tigers. ... had 2,365 hits, 185 homers, 1,003 RBIs, 1,231 runs, and 236 stolen bases. ... six-time All-Star. ... earned four Gold Glove Awards and three Silver Slugger Awards. ... hit two home runs in one game and batted .450 to win MVP honors in Detroit’s five-game triumph over the San Diego Padres in 1984 World Series. ... in 1987 finished second in AL MVP voting after hitting .343 with 28 homers and 105 RBIs while batting cleanup. ... seven-time .300 hitter with a .285 career batting average. ... his .977 fielding percentage ranks sixth among shortstops with at least 2,000 games played.