ROCKIES-BLUE JAYS

Ex-Hog part of trade

DENVER -- The Colorado Rockies added another reliever by acquiring right-hander Seunghwan Oh from Toronto for minor league prospects including former Arkansas Razorback Chad Spanberger, outfielder Forrest Wall and a player to be named.

Oh was 4-3 with a 2.68 ERA in 48 appearances for the Blue Jays this season. The 36-year-old South Korean signed a $2 million, one-year contract in the offseason after two seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals.

It's unclear where Oh will fit into Colorado's bullpen. The Rockies have Wade Davis as their closer and Adam Ottavino as an eighth-inning specialist.

Spanberger, 22, was drafted by the Rockies in the seventh round in 2017 out of Arkansas. MiLB.com said he has been "very productive in pro ball, hitting .315/.363/.579 this season for Low-A Asheville, with 22 home runs, 16 steals and a 20/82 BB/K in 349 at bats."

Wall, 22, was drafted by the Rockies in the compensation round of the 2014 draft out of high school in Winter Park, Fla. MiLB.com said Wall "was supposed to be one of the best pure hitters in the draft but hasn't quite lived up to expectations."

YANKEES-BLUE JAYS

Happ lands in Bronx

NEW YORK -- The New York Yankees acquired left-hander J.A. Happ from Toronto on Thursday to bolster their starting rotation, a deal that sent infielder Brandon Drury and minor league outfielder Bill McKinney to the Blue Jays.

Happ, who turns 36 in October, is 10-6 with a 4.18 ERA in 20 starts and was a first-time All-Star. He joins a rotation that includes Luis Severino, Masahiro Tanaka, CC Sabathia and Sonny Gray.

Happ has a $13 million salary in the final season of a $36 million, three-year contract, and the Yankees are responsible for the remaining $4,543,011.

A 12-year major league veteran, Happ is 102-82 with a 3.95 ERA for Philadelphia (2007-10), Houston (2010-12), Toronto (2013-14, 2016-18), Seattle (2015) and Pittsburgh (2015).

BREWERS-WHITE SOX

Sox swap Soria for prospects

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired veteran closer Joakim Soria from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for two pitching prospects.

Soria, 34, was 0-3 with a 2.56 ERA and 16 saves in 40 relief appearances with the rebuilding White Sox this season. He recorded 49 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings as opponents batted just .230. Over his last 25 outings, Soria posted a 0.74 ERA and held opponents to a .161 batting average with 32 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings.

The two-time All-Star owns a career record of 28-34 with a 2.84 ERA and 220 saves in 613 games, all coming in relief. The right-handed Mexican has 662 strikeouts in 612 1/3 innings pitched since his debut in the majors in 2007.

Milwaukee trailed the Chicago Cubs by 2 ½ games entering play Thursday.

The White Sox received left-handed pitcher Kodi Medeiros and right-handed pitcher Wilber Perez. Medeiros, a 2014 draft pick, was pitching at Class AA Biloxi this season while Perez was pitching for the Dominican Summer League Brewers.

NATIONALS

Strasburg has nerve problem

MIAMI -- The Washington Nationals have placed star pitcher Stephen Strasburg on the 10-day disabled list because of a nerve problem in his neck.

The team said Thursday the right-hander has a cervical nerve impingement. This is his second DL stint this season. He missed more than a month because of an inflamed right shoulder.

The Nationals announced the injury before beginning a four-game series against the Miami Marlins.

Strasburg made just one start last week after being activated off the DL, allowing 6 runs on 8 hits in 4 2/3 innings. Strasburg agued with ace Max Scherzer after leaving the game, and Manager Davey Martinez met with them in his office afterward.

Injuries have limited Strasburg to 14 starts this season. He's 6-7 with a 3.90 ERA.

CUBS

Scoreboard debris injures fan

CHICAGO -- A man was hit by metal debris from the center field scoreboard at Wrigley Field, but he apparently was saved from serious injury by a plastic bucket he was wearing on his head, according to police and the Cubs.

The incident happened around 8:50 p.m. Tuesday as the Cubs were playing the Arizona Diamondbacks. A metal pin that fastens score tiles to the scoreboard fell and hit a 19-year-old man, who was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center and received five staples to close a cut on his head, according to Cubs spokesman Julian Green.

He said the man was wearing a plastic bucket over his head that apparently helped shield him.

Initially, Green said a tile had fallen, but later said it was one of the 6- to 8-inch metal pins used to attach the tiles. He said team officials were investigating whether it was dislodged or a worker dropped it.

The scoreboard is manually operated, with a crew inside hanging the numbered tiles. Green said they've had no problems like this before.

