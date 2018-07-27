GOLF

Garrigus leads by 1

Robert Garrigus made a birdie after a rock saved his ball from water and had a one-stroke lead at 9-under 63 when first-round play in the PGA Tour's RBC Canadian Open at Oakville, Ontario, was suspended Thursday because of high wind and potential lightning strikes. Garrigus made five consecutive birdies on Nos. 2-6, then birdied four of the last six holes -- three of them par 5s. PGA Tour rookie Adam Schenk was second. He birdied the first five and last three. Chris Stroud was third at 65, and Ben Crane, Hudson Swafford and Ian Poulter shot 66. David Lingmerth (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 3-under 69. Matt Atkins (Henderson State) had a 1-over 73.

DeChambeau out front

Bryson DeChambeau shot a 6-under 66 to take the first-round lead at the European Open on Thursday at Hamburg, Germany. The 25-year-old American carded his best European Tour round in more than two years for a one-shot lead. DeChambeau, who plays with a full set of irons all of the exact same length, had seven birdies in all. He birdied all but one of the five par-5s, including at the ninth -- his last hole. He dropped a stroke on the par-4 No. 3. French trio Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Joel Stalter and Romain Wattel, and German Benedict Staben, are tied for second at 67. Masters champion Patrick Reed finished with back-to-back birdies for a 2-under 70 at Green Eagle Golf Courses. Defending champion Jordan Smith shot 71. Pep Angles (Central Arkansas) had a 1-over 73.

Joh leads ladies by 4

Tiffany Joh credited her "hot putter" as she shot a career-best 9-under 62 at the Ladies Scottish Open at Gullane, Scotland, to take a four-shot lead after Thursday's first round. The 31-year-old American opened and finished her round with birdies. In-Kyung Kim, Amy Yang and Jenny Shin all shot 66 to share a three-way South Korean tie for second place at Gullane Golf Club. Gaby Lopez (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 1-over 72.

Trainer's 62 dominates

Martin Trainer shot a 10-under 62 on Thursday for the first-round lead at the Web.com Tour's Price Cutter Championship at Springfield, Mo. Alex Prugh, Rafael Campos and Kyle Jones were tied for second at one stroke back. Wes Roach, Brandon Crick and Jared Wolfe were tied at 8 under. Taylor Moore (Arkansas Razorbacks) was one of 11 players tied at 7 under. Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) shot an even-par 72. Patrick Sullivan (Maumelle, UALR) had a 1-over 73.

Two lead Senior Open

American Kirk Triplett and Thaworn Wiratchant of Thailand shot 7-under 65s Thursday to lead the PGA Champions Tour's Senior British Open by one stroke after the opening round. Bernhard Langer is tied for fifth with a 5-under 67 alongside former PGA champion David Toms and another American, Scott McCarron, with the trio one shot behind former Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley and Canadian Stephen Ames. As many as 16 players shot 68 or less on a bright and breezy day on the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland. John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 3-under 69 and was tied for 17th. Glen Day (Little Rock) had a 3-over 75.

SWIMMING

Ledecky cruises

Katie Ledecky cruised to a nearly 11-second victory in the 800-meter freestyle Wednesday on the opening night of the U.S. national championships. Ledecky was under her own world-record pace through the first 300 meters before dropping off and finishing in 8 minutes, 11.98 seconds on Wednesday night. She failed to crack the top 10 performances in the event, which all belong to her. Leah Smith chased Ledecky all the way and touched second in 8:22.79. Defending world and Olympic champion Simone Manuel won the 100 freestyle in 52.54 seconds, setting a U.S. Open record. Mallory Comerford, fourth in last year's world meet, took second in 53.09. Margo Geer was third and Abbey Weitzeil was fourth. Five-time Olympic champion Missy Franklin was relegated to the C final of the 100 free, which she won in her first major meet since the 2016 Rio de Janiero Games. She is coming back from two major shoulder surgeries and a struggle with depression. In the men's 100 free, Blake Pieroni rallied to hold off 2012 Olympic champion Nathan Adrian. Pieroni won in 48.08 and Adrian touched in 48.25. Townley Haas was third and world champion Zach Apple was fourth to earn trips to Tokyo. In the women's 200 butterfly, Hali Flickinger won in 2:06.14. The 24-year-old Georgia swimmer broke Mary T. Meagher's 37-year-old U.S. Open record in the preliminaries with a time of 2:05.87. Justin Wright rallied to win the men's 200 fly in 1:54.63. Jordan Wilimovsky, who is already on the Pan Pacs team in open water, earned a spot in the pool events by winning the 1,500 free in 14:48.89.

TENNIS

Baghdatis advances

Marcos Baghdatis beat fifth-seeded Frances Tiafoe 7-5, 6-1 on Thursday in the Atlanta Open to set up a quarterfinal match against fourth-seeded Matthew Ebden. The 33-year-old Baghdatis, from Cyprus, has won two consecutive matches at Atlantic Station after losing seven of his previous eight. Ebden, from Australia, beat local favorite Donald Young 6-4, 6-4. Cameron Norrie, the British left-hander who starred at Texas Christian, also advanced, beating sixth-seeded Jeremy Chardy of France 5-7, 6-4, 6-4. Norrie will face the winner of the late match between second-seeded Nick Kyrgios and Noah Rubin.

FOOTBALL

Stills prefers no policy

Miami Dolphins receiver Kenny Stills, a protester during the national anthem last season, said he would prefer the NFL had no policy on the divisive issue so players could do as they wished. Following the first practice of training camp Thursday, Stills said he'll wait until a policy is announced to decide what he'll do during the anthem this season. Stills said the league has a problem with public perception regarding the issue and must "clean up how things are looking." Last week, the league and the players' union issued a joint statement saying the two sides are still working on a resolution.

MMA

McGregor pleads guilty, gets community service

NEW YORK — Mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor pleaded guilty Thursday to disorderly conduct in exchange for community service to resolve charges stemming from a backstage melee at a New York City arena.

McGregor will also be evaluated for an anger management program in addition to his five days of community service.

“I just want to say I’m thankful to the DA and the judge for allowing me to move forward,” McGregor said outside court. “I want to say to my friends, my family, my fans, thank you for the support.” He and his entourage then rushed to a waiting SUV, separated by bike-rack barricades from dozens of photographers and reporters.

The 30-year-old Irish fighter was joined in Brooklyn court by his 25-year-old friend and co-defendant Cian Cowley, who got three days of community service and anger management.

Video showed what appeared to be McGregor hurling a hand truck at a bus full of fighters after a news conference for the UFC 223 event at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center in April.

Two fighters hurt by broken glass were unable to compete.

McGregor has paid to fix the damaged bus.

The charges to which they pleaded guilty are technically violations, meaning they’ll have no criminal record or travel issues. If they violate the terms of their agreement, though, they could be sentenced to 15 days in jail.

The UFC did not immediate respond to a request for comment.

Prosecutors said the sentence will allow McGregor to “reflect on his conduct and give back to society.”

