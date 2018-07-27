Subscribe Register Login
Friday, July 27, 2018, 4:14 a.m.

Rangers’ Hamels traded to Cubs

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 2:41 a.m.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Cole Hamels is headed to the Chicago Cubs, pending medicals, according to multiple reports. The Texas Rangers have reportedly reached an agreement to send the left-hander to the Cubs in exchange for minor leaguers. The Rangers will pick up a “significant amount” of Hamels’ salary to complete the trade. Hamels is making $23.5 million this season. Hamels, 34, emerged as a strong candidate to bolster the Cubs’ rotation. He is 5-9 with a 4.72 ERA in 20 starts for the Rangers this season, but has been significantly better on the road than at Globe Life Park. He’s enjoyed postseason success, too, being named the 2008 World Series MVP.

