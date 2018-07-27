Rizzo launches walk-off HR, Cubs beat D'backs

CUBS 7, DIAMONDBACKS 6

CHICAGO -- A day that began with Kris Bryant's return to the disabled list ended with a late power surge by the Chicago Cubs.

David Bote hit a tying, two-run home run off Brad Boxberger with one out in the ninth inning, Anthony Rizzo followed two pitches later with a winning home run and the Cubs overcame a five-run deficit to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-6 on Thursday.

Bote was called up when Bryant was put on the DL because of inflammation in his left shoulder. Bote drove a thigh-high 0-2 fastball about a half-dozen rows in the bleachers in left-center for his second home run this season, tying the score 6-6.

"It was a great feeling," Bote said. "Just seeing it go out, tied game. Of course, Rizzo hitting that ball to walk off was incredible."

Rizzo took a strike, then sent a thigh-high changeup to the top of the bleachers in right-center for his 13th home run, but first since June 24.

"It felt good, that was a nice win," Rizzo said.

Boxberger (1-4) blew a save for the fifth time in 29 chances. He had walked pinch-hitter Ben Zobrist starting the ninth.

"I felt like the ball was coming out good today," Boxberger said "I felt like I had a good plan."

Nick Ahmed hit his first career grand slam in the fifth, an inning after Alex Avila's two-run home run, as the Diamondbacks built a 6-1 lead.

"We were unable to get shutdown innings when they got some scratch runs," Arizona Manager Torey Lovullo said. "You give a team like that an extra beat, and they're going to take advantage of it."

Chicago got two runs in the fifth on Rizzo's RBI single and run-scoring grounder by Albert Almora Jr., who reached when third baseman Daniel Descalso allowed his potential inning-ending, double-play grounder to bounce away for an error.

Kyle Schwarber scored from third base with two outs in the sixth when Javier Baez reached while striking out as Zach Godley bounced a breaking ball for a wild pitch.

"Our guys did not stop," Cubs Manager Joe Maddon said. "It's tough because they really have a good bullpen."

Eddie Butler (1-1), the fifth Chicago reliever, retired Jon Jay on a flyout that stranded two runners in the ninth.

Cubs starter Tyler Chatwood allowed 4 runs, 5 hits and 6 walks in 4 2/3 innings. Chatwood leads the major leagues with 85 walks and has a 7.71 ERA in his last 5 starts.

Godley gave up 4 runs and 7 hits in 5 2/3 innings.

METS 12, PIRATES 6 Asdrubal Cabrera went 3 for 5 with 1 home run and 4 RBI to break out of an extended slump, and visiting New York pounded sloppy Pittsburgh.

PHILLIES 9, REDS 4 Rhys Hoskins, Maikel Franco and Nick Williams each hit two of the Phillies' record-tying seven home runs, and Philadelphia overpowered host Cincinnati.

NATIONALS 10, MARLINS 3 Trea Turner homered and hit a tiebreaking, two-run triple in the seventh inning that led visiting Washington over Miami.

DODGERS 8, BRAVES 2 Manny Machado hit his first home run for the Dodgers, Rich Hill pitched seven dominant innings and Los Angeles routed host Atlanta.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ANGELS 12, WHITE SOX 8 Francisco Arcia became the first Los Angeles player with four RBI in his major league debut, hitting a three-run home run in a victory over visiting Chicago.

YANKEES 7, ROYALS 2 Sonny Gray (8-7) pitched five shutout innings and Didi Gregorius hit a three-run home run as host New York romped over Kansas City.

RAYS 4, ORIOLES 3 Adeiny Hechavarria singled in the tiebreaking run in the seventh inning, and visiting Tampa Bay beat Baltimore.

TWINS 2, RED SOX 1 Mitch Garver hit a tiebreaking RBI double with two outs in the eighth inning, and Minnesota held on to beat host Boston.

ATHLETICS 7, RANGERS 6 Trevor Cahill ended a nine-start winless streak, Bartolo Colon failed for his fourth consecutive outing to become the winningest major league pitcher born in Latin America and visiting Oakland beat Texas.

