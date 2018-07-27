State Sports Briefs

BASKETBALL

Barford, Macon with NBA teams

Former Arkansas Razorbacks guards Jaylen Barford and Daryl Macon have signed free-agent contracts with NBA teams.

Barford signed with the Charlotte Hornets and Macon signed with the Dallas Mavericks after both played in the NBA Summer League.

As seniors for the Razorbacks last season, Barford averaged 19.7 pints, 3.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists, and Macon averaged 16.8 points, 3.9 assists and 2.9 rebounds.

MOTOR SPORTS

Comp Cams Series returns to BMS

The Comp Cams Super Dirt Series late models will compete at Batesville Motor Speedway in Locust Grove tonight, with the main event paying $2,000 to win and $350 to start.

Greenbrier's Jack Sullivan leads the series points standings in his quest to secure his fourth consecutive CCSDS championship. Sullivan, who has four feature victories in the series this season, holds a 134-point lead over B.J. Robinson of Shreveport and leads third-place Hunter Rasdon of Jonesboro by 150 points. Rasdon won Saturday's event at Boothill Speedway in Greenwood, La.

It will be the final time late models will compete at BMS before the 26th annual Comp Cams Topless 100, which is set for Aug. 16-18.

Batesville's weekly street stock, hobby stock and front-wheel drive divisions also will compete. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and racing is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. Adult grandstand admission is $15, and children ages 14 and under get in free.

