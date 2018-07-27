TIME OUT: Arkansas WR commitment TQ Jackson

It's Time Out with Arkansas receiver commitment TQ Jackson, who's expected to arrive in Fayetteville today for the Wooo Pig Nic.

Name: TaQuarious Jackson

Nickname: T.Q.

State/school: Jefferson, Texas

Height: 6’ 3.5"

Weight: 195

Position: WR

40 time: 4.46

Vertical: 37"

I plan to major in: kinesiology

The recruiting process is: Good. It gets stressful, but it’s fun at the same time.

My favorite play called in the huddle: X Celtic (Screen play to me)

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Coaching

I'm happiest when I: Am playing football

My mom is always on me to do: Stay on my grades

Favorite video game: Call of Duty WW2

Favorite NFL player: Stefon Diggs

Favorite music: Rap (Playboi Carti)

Must watch TV show: Friday Night Tykes

How would you spend a million dollars? Buy a house and a new car, then put the rest in the bank.

What superpower would choose if given the option? To be able to teleport

My biggest pet peeve is: Annoying people

My perfect meal is: Hot wings

I will never ever eat: Chitterlings

Dream Date: Tori Brixx

Hobbies: Chilling with my friends, shopping, working out

The one thing I could not live without is: God

Role model: My big cousin

Three words to describe me: Cool, funny, laid back

People would be surprised that I: Stopped playing football

Three people I would invite to dinner: Tori Brixx , Jhene Aiko, Cuban Doll