Friday, July 27, 2018, 1:49 p.m.

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

The Recruiting Guy

TIME OUT: Arkansas WR commitment TQ Jackson

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 9:40 a.m.

arkansas-coach-chad-morris-and-receiver-tq-jackson-during-saturdays-visit

Arkansas Coach Chad Morris and receiver TQ Jackson during Saturday's visit.

It's Time Out with Arkansas receiver commitment TQ Jackson, who's expected to arrive in Fayetteville today for the Wooo Pig Nic.

Name: TaQuarious Jackson

Nickname: T.Q.

State/school: Jefferson, Texas

Height: 6’ 3.5"

Weight: 195

Position: WR

40 time: 4.46

Vertical: 37"

I plan to major in: kinesiology

The recruiting process is: Good. It gets stressful, but it’s fun at the same time.

My favorite play called in the huddle: X Celtic (Screen play to me)

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Coaching

I'm happiest when I: Am playing football

My mom is always on me to do: Stay on my grades

Favorite video game: Call of Duty WW2

Favorite NFL player: Stefon Diggs

Favorite music: Rap (Playboi Carti)

Must watch TV show: Friday Night Tykes

How would you spend a million dollars? Buy a house and a new car, then put the rest in the bank.

What superpower would choose if given the option? To be able to teleport

My biggest pet peeve is: Annoying people

My perfect meal is: Hot wings

I will never ever eat: Chitterlings

Dream Date: Tori Brixx

Hobbies: Chilling with my friends, shopping, working out

The one thing I could not live without is: God

Role model: My big cousin

Three words to describe me: Cool, funny, laid back

People would be surprised that I: Stopped playing football

Three people I would invite to dinner: Tori Brixx , Jhene Aiko, Cuban Doll

Comments on: TIME OUT: Arkansas WR commitment TQ Jackson

