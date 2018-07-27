Home /
TIME OUT: Arkansas WR commitment TQ Jackson
It's Time Out with Arkansas receiver commitment TQ Jackson, who's expected to arrive in Fayetteville today for the Wooo Pig Nic.
Name: TaQuarious Jackson
Nickname: T.Q.
State/school: Jefferson, Texas
Height: 6’ 3.5"
Weight: 195
Position: WR
40 time: 4.46
Vertical: 37"
I plan to major in: kinesiology
The recruiting process is: Good. It gets stressful, but it’s fun at the same time.
My favorite play called in the huddle: X Celtic (Screen play to me)
If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Coaching
I'm happiest when I: Am playing football
My mom is always on me to do: Stay on my grades
Favorite video game: Call of Duty WW2
Favorite NFL player: Stefon Diggs
Favorite music: Rap (Playboi Carti)
Must watch TV show: Friday Night Tykes
How would you spend a million dollars? Buy a house and a new car, then put the rest in the bank.
What superpower would choose if given the option? To be able to teleport
My biggest pet peeve is: Annoying people
My perfect meal is: Hot wings
I will never ever eat: Chitterlings
Dream Date: Tori Brixx
Hobbies: Chilling with my friends, shopping, working out
The one thing I could not live without is: God
Role model: My big cousin
Three words to describe me: Cool, funny, laid back
People would be surprised that I: Stopped playing football
Three people I would invite to dinner: Tori Brixx , Jhene Aiko, Cuban Doll
