Brockmeyer cleans up against Travs

Cael Brockmeyer was too much for the Arkansas Travelers on Friday night.

Brockmeyer, the Tulsa Drillers' first baseman, went 2 for 3, scored 3 runs and had a three-run home run in the Drillers' 7-2 victory at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

After Travelers' starter Ashton Goudeau walked Will Smith and Jacob Scavuzzo with two outs in the first inning, Brockmeyer hit a three-run home run down the left-field line to put the Drillers up 3-0.

The Travelers got their runs in the bottom of the first when Joey Curletta's sacrifice fly scored Chuck Taylor, and Dario Pizzano grounded out to score Eric Filia to close it to 3-2.

In the third inning, Lake Raley led off with a triple and scored on Wes Darvill's ground out to make it 4-2 for Tulsa.

In the fourth inning, Brockmeyer led off with a single. After moving to second on DJ Peters' single and to third on Keibert Ruiz's ground out, he and Ruiz scored on Errol Robinson's base hit to make it 6-2.

Brockmeyer led off the sixth with a walk, moved to third on Ruiz's double and scored on Zach McKinstry's base hit to finish the scoring.

Raley was the other Driller to finish with two base hits. Mitchell White (3-5) allowed 2 runs on 7 hits in 5 innings to get the victory.

Chuck Taylor led the Travelers by going 3 for 5, while Logan Taylor went 2 for 2 and Donnie Walton went 2 for 4.

Goudeau (0-2) allowed 6 runs on 5 hits in 5 innings to take the loss.

