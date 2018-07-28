Doakes attracting new interest from high profile programs

— Highly regarded junior guard Gerald Doakes has his share of scholarship offers, but more are likely on the way with several high profile schools showing interest.

“I got Louisville, Auburn, Stanford and Ohio State showing interest,” Doakes said.

Doakes, 6-2,154 pounds of Jacksonville, already has 13 offers from schools like Arkansas, Florida, Texas A&M, TCU, SMU, Southern Miss and others. Razorback associate head basketball coach Melvin Watkins heads up his recruitment.

“Coach Watkins, great relationship,” Doakes said. “Cool guy. I love him. That’s my guy. He’ll just hit me up and give a motivational speech everyday. That’s just my guy.”

He plans to get to Fayetteville soon.

“Probably before school starts, I might get back up there,” Doakes said.

Doakes is looking to make other visits too.

“I’m going to visit Louisville and probably Auburn, but I’m not sure yet,” Doakes said.

There are few prospects in the nation that can match Doakes' explosive first step. He reminds some of former Arkansas guard B.J. Young, who’s first step troubled SEC defenders.

“I can get to the basket anytime I want,” he said. “My jump shot, that’s my strength right there.”

Doakes knows his best asset is his explosiveness.

“I’m going to take advantage of that and do it,” he said.

The 2020 class in Arkansas is loaded with talent and Razorback fans hope the class stays home.

“I know everybody wants us go play at one college, but we’re talking about something,” Doakes said. “We’re keeping something on the low.”