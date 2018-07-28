Subscribe Register Login
Saturday, July 28, 2018, 9:16 a.m.

Getting it straight

This article was published today at 2:17 a.m.

Former Arkansas Razorback first baseman Chad Spanberger was drafted in the sixth round of the 2017 MLB Draft. The round in which he was selected was incorrect in Friday's editions.

Sports on 07/28/2018

Print Headline: Getting it straight

Arkansas Online