Kai Jones' background motivates him to be one of nation's best

— Arkansas center/forward target Kai Jones has a different perspective on life than most other highly recruited prospects and that has motivated him in being one of the top prospects in the nation.

Jones, 6-10, 192 pounds, is from the Bahamas, but moved to the United States to help enhance his future.

“I moved here in the 7th grade, then I went back in 10th grade for the 11th grade and then I just came back for my last year,” Jones said.

The move has paid off and he now plans to play his senior year at Brewster Academy in New Hampshire.

“When you’re from the island, you know the hard work it takes to get where you’re trying to go because there’s not a lot of opportunities. You have to make your own opportunities,” Jones said. “So I just take that work ethic into everything I do and just go hard in everything I do.”

That work ethic has gotten him scholarship offers from schools like Arkansas, Stanford, Florida State, Arizona, Georgetown, Kansas, Iowa State, Oregon, Texas and numerous others. The Hogs offered him on July 22.

“Right now, I’m focused on getting better. I really haven’t taken a serious look at my recruitment,” Jones said. "I’m still in the early stages of my recruitment.”

Jones wrapped summer play with Team Breakdown in the FAB 48 and will now start looking at where he’ll play his college basketball.

“I’m going to home and work out for a week and then I go back home to the Bahamas and I’m going to take a serious look and then decide where I’m going to go,” he said.

He’s looking forward to seeing his family in his homeland.

“I miss them a lot,” Jones said. “I don’t get to see them often.”

ESPN rates Jones a 4-star prospect and the No. 26 center in the nation for the 2019 class. He communicates with associate head coach Melvin Watkins the most and also talks to coach Mike Anderson.

“It’s constant. The coaches are always reaching out and expressing their interest just telling me how I can fit into their program,” Jones said.

Watkins and Anderson sell him on how his versatility can be used at Arkansas.

“They like versatile guys that can put the ball on the floor and play a little bit of every position,” Jones said.

Jones is also outstanding in the classroom with a 3.9 grade point average. He’s wanting to study business and is impressed the business school at Arkansas is highly regarded and is named after the Wal Mart founder.

“It’s something. I will have a serious look at,” Jones said.