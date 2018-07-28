Kershaw does it all in Dodgers' win over Braves

NATIONAL LEAGUE

DODGERS 4, BRAVES 1

ATLANTA -- Clayton Kershaw pitched 7 2/3 strong innings, added a two-run single and reached four times, helping the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Atlanta Braves 4-1 on Friday night.

Kershaw (4-5) was his usual dominant self on the mound, allowing 1 run and 6 hits and striking out 8. The three-time Cy Young Award winner and 2014 NL MVP is 4-0 with a 1.43 ERA in 10 career starts against the Braves.

He surprised the capacity crowd at SunTrust Park by doubling down the left-field line to put Los Angeles up 4-1 in the fourth. The inside-out swing that scored Matt Kemp and Chris Taylor didn't draw too loud of a reaction from the fans, but they had seen enough in the eighth when Kershaw walked for the third time. Atlanta reliever Jesse Biddle was showered with boos.

Los Angeles has won two consecutive, improving its NL-best road record to 30-22. The Dodgers are 32-16 overall since June 1, tops in the NL over that span.

The Braves have lost three consecutive and 12 of 17. They were in first place for all but two days from May 2-July 10, but the loss kept them 2½ games behind Philadelphia in the NL East.

Kershaw departed in the eighth with two runners on as closer Kenley Jansen got the last four outs to earn his 30th save in 33 chances. Freddie Freeman flew out to end the eighth, and Jansen faced the minimum in the ninth.

Mike Foltynewicz (7-7) lost for the third time in his last four starts, giving up 4 runs, 6 hits and 3 walks and striking out 8 in 5 innings. A first-time All-Star, Foltynewicz owns a 6.94 ERA and has allowed 4 home runs in his last 4 outings.

Alex Verdugo tied it at 1-1 in the third with his second career home run. Foltynewicz, appearing upset with himself for giving up the lead, immediately walked Kershaw on five pitches and seemed agitated the rest of the night.

Yasmani Grandal hit his 17th home run to begin the fourth and has a .389 average with 6 home runs and 14 RBI in 19 games this month. The Dodgers lead the NL with 142 home runs, 101 of them solo shots.

Kershaw worked out of trouble in the seventh. Nick Markakis singled and advanced to second when Kershaw hit Kurt Suzuki in the back with a pitch, but Johan Camargo struck out and Ender Inciarte lined into a double play.

Atlanta led 1-0 in the second when Suzuki singled and scored on a groundout.

PIRATES 5, METS 4 David Freese drove in five runs, including an RBI single in the ninth inning that lifted host Pittsburgh over New York.

REDS 6, PHILLIES 4 Mason Williams hit a three-run home run to snap a 2-2 tie in the fourth inning, and Cincinnati beat visiting Philadelphia.

NATIONALS 9, MARLINS 1 Max Scherzer allowed 1 unearned run and struck out 11 in 8 innings on his 34th birthday, and Washington beat host Miami.

CARDINALS 5, CUBS 2 Paul DeJong had three hits and three RBI, Yadier Molina also had three hits and drove in a run, and St. Louis beat visiting Chicago.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ORIOLES 15, RAYS 5 Adam Jones hit a three-run home run, Jonathan Schoop connected in his fifth consecutive game and host Baltimore beat Tampa Bay.

INDIANS 8, TIGERS 3 Francisco Lindor hit two of the Indians' four home runs, and visiting Cleveland broke through in the final two innings to beat Detroit.

RED SOX 4, TWINS 3 (10) Mookie Betts homered on the first pitch of the bottom of the 10th inning to lift host Boston to a victory over Minnesota.

RANGERS 11, ASTROS 2 Robinson Chirinos hit a two-run home run and Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Jurickson Profar added solo shots as visiting Texas romped over Houston.

BLUE JAYS 10, WHITE SOX 5 Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit two of the Blue Jays' five home runs, Curtis Granderson led off the game with a home run and Toronto beat host Chicago.

INTERLEAGUE

ROCKIES 3, ATHLETICS 1 Kyle Freeland threw six shutout innings, Nolan Arenado homered and Colorado cooled off visiting Oakland.

