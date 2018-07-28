BRAVES-RAYS

Braves bring back Venters

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Braves have acquired a familiar name to bolster their bullpen.

Shortly after an 8-2 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Braves announced a trade for Tampa Bay left-hander Jonny Venters in exchange for $250,000 in international signing bonus pool allocation.

Venters, 33, came up with the Braves and was a key member of the bullpen from three seasons, making the All-Star Game in 2011. But persistent elbow problems stifled his career; he had not pitched in the big leagues until he was called up by the Rays this season.

"Obviously, everyone in Atlanta knows him very well," Braves General Manager Alex Anthopoulos said. "But his velocity is good. Sink is still outstanding. That's reflected in the ground-ball rates. The numbers against left-handers are real strong."

Venters is the third pitcher dealt in the last two days by the Rays, who are far back in the AL East and 8 1/2 games out of a wild-card berth.

The Braves, on the other hand, led the NL East much of the season but are now 2 1/2 games behind the Philadelphia Phillies after dropping 11 of 16 games.

Anthopoulos was eager to add to a bullpen that is missing closer Arodys Vizcaino. The hard-throwing right-hander is on the disabled list with shoulder inflammation and at least two weeks away from throwing again.

METS-PHILLIES

Phillies pick up Cabrera

CINCINNATI -- The NL East-leading Philadelphia Phillies have acquired infielder Asdrubal Cabrera from the New York Mets for a pitching prospect.

The deal was announced Friday night. The Phillies traded Class AA right-hander Franklyn Kilome to get Cabrera.

Cabrera was hitting .277 with 18 home runs and 58 RBI as the Mets' second baseman. Cabrera, 32, was a two-time All-Star shortstop for Cleveland earlier in his career.

Cabrera split his time at second base, third base and shortstop last year with the Mets. He has started only at second this season. He had 3 hits, including 1 home run, and drove in 4 runs Thursday night as New York beat the Pirates 12-6.

Kilome, 23, was 4-6 with a 4.24 ERA in 19 starts for Reading in the Eastern League.

DIAMONDBACKS-TWINS

D'backs acquire Escobar

PHOENIX -- The Arizona Diamondbacks acquired switch-hitting infielder Eduardo Escobar from the Minnesota Twins on Friday for minor league right-hander Jhoan Duran and outfielders Gabriel Maciel and Ernie De La Trinidad.

Escobar, 29, hit .274 with 15 home runs, 63 RBI and a major league-best 37 doubles in 97 games this season, his seventh with the Twins. From Venezuela, Escobar has played third base, shortstop and second base this season. In eight seasons in the majors with the Chicago White Sox and Minnesota, he has a .256 average with 63 home runs and 287 RBI.

Duran, 20, made 15 starts this season for Kane County in the Class A Midwest League, going 5-4 with a 4.73 ERA. The 6-foot-5, 175-pounder is from the Dominican Republic.

Maciel, 19, is from Brazil. In 68 games for Kane County this year, he hit .287 with 10 doubles, 1 home run, 16 RBI and 14 stolen bases.

Trinidad, 22, hit .311 with 8 home runs and 56 RBI in 91 games this season for Kane County. He played at UNLV.

YANKEES

Gray's hand X-rays negative

NEW YORK -- Sonny Gray came away fortunate.

The right-hander, hit on the base of the thumb on his throwing hand by a comebacker Thursday night to start the fifth inning, had X-rays after the game that came back negative.

"Everything was good," said Gray, who threw five scoreless innings in the 7-2 victory before being removed by Manager Aaron Boone for precautionary reasons. "Feels much better than it did yesterday."

Gray said he doesn't see any issue in taking his next turn in the rotation.

"We view him as good to go," Boone said before Friday's game.

Gray said the area of impact still felt "a little bit" sore but "nothing crazy."

The 28-year-old is 8-7 with a 5.08 ERA but is 3-0 with a 1.10 ERA over his last three starts. The caveat to that, of course, is the outings have been against the Orioles, Mets and Royals.

