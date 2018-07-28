T.O., Jerry have minds of their own

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who earned induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame last year, has not talked to Terrell Owens about the former star receiver's decision to skip his enshrinement next week.

But Jones said he would tell Owens he's making a "mistake" by not going to Canton, Ohio.

"Had he asked my advice, or had I been compelled to, I would have shared with him that this is a mistake," Jones said Wednesday. "You, for your own reasons, but more importantly because of fans, you should participate. I didn't give him that advice and consequently, you see where he's going. He is making a mistake, but that's his decision. Terrell, as you know, has a mind of his own."

After Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News tweeted Jones' quote, Owens responded on Twitter.

"Jerry 'made a mistake' of releasing me after listening to others when I produced, gave my ALL, sacrificed my health for the team but who am I?! But hey I thought Jerry had a mind of his own too. #GOFIGURE What I'm doing is for the FANS. #THISISFORYOU," Owens tweeted.

Owens played two seasons after the Cowboys released him, making 127 catches for 1,812 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Not a pretty picture

John Wall is participating in the Team USA minicamp in Las Vegas. So, the Wizards promoted their franchise player's accomplishment by tweeting a photo of him there.

It did not go well. The headshot sparked so many jokes and insults, the Wizards deleted the tweet.

That might have only worsened the problem, though. Washington can't erase the picture from the internet, and the mocking isn't stopping. Wall has taken it in stride though.

"Because I'm a very serious journalist I asked John Wall about the trending picture. He said he hasn't been on twitter today but saw the photo earlier," said Yaron Weitzman, NBA writer for the Bleacher Report.

"I sent it to my mom and [she] said it looks like I just got to jail," Wall told Weitzman.

Rules? What rules?

The NFL has adopted a couple of new helmet rules for 2018, but their affect remains unknown. For some players, their existence also is unknown.

"I'm going to be honest, man. I don't even know them," Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy said Friday, via JoeBucsFan.com. "I want to play football. I'm a D-lineman. It's a physical game. I'm going to play hard. I'm not going to be dirty. I've never been dirty. I just play football.

"I don't want to say I don't care about the rules because rules are rules. Without rules we don't have order. So I'm not going to say that. But what I am going to say is I'm going to play football hard, physical and fair. It's just who I'm going to be and, you know, I'm going to try my best to play within the rules. I want to play football. I love the game, so I'm going to just go. I'm not going to slow down because of the rule changes."

Secret Club

The Cleveland Browns have one more secret clubhouse at training camp than they did victories last season.

According to Dianna Russini of ESPN, Cleveland quarterbacks Tyrod Taylor and Baker Mayfield parked an RV at training camp "so they can have a top-secret clubhouse." Russini noted only quarterbacks are allowed to enter the RV, and the two signal-callers wouldn't reveal what happens inside.

