GOLF

Bradley closing in

Keegan Bradley played the last four holes in 6 under, making two of his three eagles Friday, to pull within a shot of the lead in the RBC Canadian Open at Oakville, Ontario. Bradley holed putts of 10 feet on the par-3 15th, 20 feet on the par-5 16th, 27 feet on the par-4 17th and 20 feet on the par-5 18th — after hitting an approach from 159 yards. He made a 7-footer on No. 2 for the first eagle. Playing alongside leader Kevin Tway at Glen Abbey, Bradley closed birdie-eagle-birdie-eagle for a 9-under 63. He also eagled the par-5 second hole. Tway birdied the final hole for a 65 to get to 13 under. He’s trying to win for the first time on the PGA Tour in the event his father Bob Tway won 15 years ago at Hamilton for his last victory. Whee Kim had a 65 to match Bradley at 12 under. David Lingmerth (Arkansas Razorbacks) was 5 under after a 70. Matt Atkins (Henderson State) did not make the cut.

DeChambeau leads by 1

Bryson DeChambeau reeled off four birdies in the last seven holes to shoot a 4-under 68 and remain atop the leaderboard after the second round of the European Open at Hamburg, Germany, on Friday. The 24-year-old American, who led overnight, finished with a 10-under total of 134. He is one stroke ahead of Richard McEvoy of England

(65) and Matthias Schwab (67) of Austria. U.S. Masters champion Patrick Reed (66) shared the fourth spot at 136 with Romain Wattel of France (69) and David Drysdale of Scotland (67). Pep Angles (Central Arkansas) is 3 over after a 74.

Joh remains in front

Tiffany Joh, who is chasing a maiden LPGA Tour victory, shot a 4-under 67 to stay in front after the second round of the Ladies Scottish Open at Gullane, Scotland, on Friday. The 31-year-old American picked up five birdies and one bogey, her first of the week, to register a 13-under aggregate of 129. U.S. Open champion Ariya Jutanugarn produced a joint best-of-the-day 65 to get within three strokes of the lead at 132, along with Amy Yang

(66) of South Korea. Caroline Mas-son (65) of Germany was alone in fourth at 133. Gaby Lopez (Arkansas Razorbacks) was even after a 70.

Two share lead

Miguel Angel Jimenez and Stephen Ames were sharing the lead at 9 under when darkness ended play early in the second round of the Senior British Open at St. Andrews, Scotland, on Friday. Ames is among 18 players who must return this morning to complete their rounds. The Canadian golfer has one hole to go. Earlier, crowd favorite Jimenez fired a 5-under 67 for a total of 135, one better than American pair Jeff Sluman (68) and Kirk Triplett

(71), and defending champion Bernhard Langer (69). Among three players in the clubhouse at 137 was three-time winner Tom Watson, who shot his age by posting a 68. At the same 7 under overall mark were Jarmo Sandelin of Sweden and Vijay Singh of Fiji. John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) is 1 under after a 74. Glen Day (Little Rock) is 6 over after a second consecutive 75.

TENNIS

Isner advances

John Isner advanced to the Atlanta Open semifinals for the ninth consecutive year, beating Germany’s Mischa Zverev 7-5, 4-6, 6-1 on Friday. Seeking his fifth victory at Atlantic Station in the last six years, the top-seeded Isner set up a match against fourth-seeded Matthew Eb-den of Australia. Ebden beat Marcos Baghdatis of Cyprus 6-3, 6-2. Isner, 33, lost only two first-serve points against the seventh-seeded Zverev, won all but three of his service points in the third set and broke twice. Ebden, 30, is chasing his first ATP World Tour title. He’s 1-3 against Isner, winning in January in the Australian Open. They also met last year in the Hall of Fame Open final, with Isner winning in straight sets. Eighth-seeded Ryan Harrison also advanced, beating South Korea’s Chung Hyeon 6-7

(3), 6-2, 7-6 (5).

SWIMMING

Dressel wins 100 butterfly

Caeleb Dressel bounced back from a clunker of a swim in the 100-meter freestyle and won for the first time in three events at the U.S. national championships at Irvine, Calif., taking the 100 butterfly Friday night to earn a berth on the team for the Pan Pacific championships. Dressel, winner of seven golds at last year’s world championships, powered to the wall in 50.50 seconds, fastest in the world this year. Jack Conger was second in 51.11, followed by 19-year-old Michael Andrew in 51.68. Andrew led at the turn before Dressel rallied on the second lap. Andrew returned about 15 minutes later to win the 50 breaststroke, another non-Pan Pacs event, in 26.84, lowering the U.S. Open record he set in the preliminaries. Andrew came back yet again to swim the 50 backstroke and finished fourth, closing out three finals in about 40 minutes. Ryan Murphy, double Olympic backstroke champion in Rio de Janeiro, won the 50 back in 24.24, breaking the 10-year-old American record of 24.33 set by Randall Bal. Olympian Kelsi Dahlia rallied to win the 100 fly in 56.83 and Katie McLaughlin was second in 57.51 to claim spots on the Pan Pacs team. Chase Kalisz won the men’s 400 individual medley in 4:08.25, fastest in the world this year. Ally McHugh, a 21-year-old swimmer from Penn State, won the women’s IM in 4:34.80, beating out Olympic medalists Leah Smith and Melanie Margalis. Olympic 100 breast champion Lilly King won the 50 breast in 29.82 and Olympian Olivia Smoliga took the 50 backstroke in 27.70, with both securing spots on the team for worlds.

BASKETBALL

Capela signs extension

Clint Capela has signed a five-year, $90 million extension with the Houston Rockets. Capela, who was a restricted free agent, started a career-high 74 games last season in helping Houston reach the Western Conference finals. The 6-foot-10 center averaged 13.9 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.9 blocks — all career-highs — last season. The 24-year-old had 42 double-doubles last season and Houston was 25-2 when he scored 15 or more points. Capela, who the Rockets drafted with the 25th pick in 2014, has steadily improved in his four NBA seasons and his development has helped him become a key piece of this team led by James Harden, who won his first MVP award last month. The deal was first reported by ESPN.

FOOTBALL

Saban gets new contract

Alabama Coach Nick Saban has received a new eight-year deal worth at least $74 million. The agreement, which runs through the 2025 season, was announced on Friday. Saban, 66, who gets a one-year extension with a sizable raise, has led the Crimson Tide to five national championships over the past nine seasons. Saban’s salary will increase to $7.5 million this season and go up by another $400,000 in each subsequent year. He also gets an $800,000 signing incentive this year and would receive the same amount for completing each of the next three seasons — 2019, 2020 and 2021. He had received an eight-year deal worth at least $65 million in May 2017. Then Saban claimed his fifth title with the Crimson Tide in January with a come-from-behind, overtime victory over Georgia thanks to a quarterback switch that paid off.

Jets’ Stewart suspended

New York Jets wide receiver ArDarius Stewart has been suspended by the NFL without pay for the first two games of the regular season for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. Stewart, entering his second NFL season, can return to the active roster on Sept. 17. He’s eligible to take part in all preseason practices and games. Stewart participated in the Jets’ first practice of training camp Friday. Stewart was a third-round draft pick out of Alabama last year. He had six catches for 82 yards in limited action in his rookie season with the Jets.