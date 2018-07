Arkansans Across the Majors

Home / Sports /

This article was published today at 2:27 a.m.

Former Arkansas Razorbacks pitcher Ryne Stanek was the “designated starter” for the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles. With the addition of Jalen Beeks (Razorbacks/ Fayetteville), the Rays now have three pitchers with Arkansas ties on their pitching staff, including Hunter Wood (Rogers Heritage).