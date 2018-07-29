UA cooks up 3 more pledges

Arkansas Razorbacks Coach Chad Morris had a productive week, and on Saturday that continued with three more prospects orally committing to the Hogs.

On Monday, defensive end Eric Gregory, 6-3, 270 pounds, of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., pledged to the Hogs, and Thursday defensive end Collin Clay, 6-5, 255, of Putnam City High School in Oklahoma City committed.

Outside linebacker Zach Zimos of Richmond, Texas, Fort Bend Travis made public his commitment Saturday morning after attending the Wooo Pig Nic cookout that featured more than 30 prospects in attendance.

"I just feel like it was a really good fit for me, the way the coaching staff is, and I was just really impressed with everything about Arkansas," Zimos said. "Everything is just well put together."

Zimos, 6-4, 215, 4.5 seconds in the 40-yard dash, picked the Hogs over scholarship offers from Missouri, California, Texas Tech, Boise State, Purdue, Houston, SMU, Tulsa and others. The chance to play in the SEC was a big attraction.

"Them being in the SEC West also went into it," Zimos said. "They also have hall of fame coaches on defense that are going to help me develop."

Zimos, an ESPN three-star prospect, had 58 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 3 pass breakups, 2 interceptions, 2 recovered fumbles and 1 forced fumble as a junior. He enjoyed Friday's cookout.

"It was really cool," Zimos said. "It was nice seeing all the families of the coaches and a nice family atmosphere. It was also great eating well and spending time with the other recruits."

Defensive back Myles Brooks also attended the cookout and soon followed Zimos' commitment 57 minutes later with his own pledge to the Hogs.

"Man, it just felt like home coming into it," Brooks said. "Arkansas has a lot to offer, the staff has a lot to offer, the school has a lot to offer."

Brooks, 6-2, 190, chose Arkansas over offers from Ole Miss, Baylor, SMU, Colorado State, Florida International, Louisiana Tech and others.

Cornerbacks coach Mark Smith was Brooks' lead recruiter.

"I really like coach Smith, and he made sure that I knew Arkansas had a lot to offer," Brooks said. "I had talked to them when they were at SMU and followed them when they transitioned up here to Arkansas."

Brooks, who's an ESPN three-star prospect, said he's done with recruiting.

"Ole Miss offered me and has really been trying to get me down there, but I just feel like Arkansas is the place for me and the perfect fit," he said.

A couple of hours after Brooks' commitment, Warren defensive tackle Marcus Miller announced his commitment to the Hogs.

Miller attended the cookout with teammate and receiver target Treylon Burks.

"I came up there [Friday]. They treated me like family and it felt like home," Miller said. "It was good. A lot of people came, a lot of great players, and it made me want to be a part of it."

Miller, 6-5, 300, picked the Hogs over scholarship offers from Tennessee, Missouri and Memphis. He said he's recruiting Burks to Fayetteville.

"I'm working on him right now," Miller said. "I am telling him it's time to go ahead and get in the boat with the rest of us. I feel like he will soon."

ESPN rates Miller a three-star prospect. He's the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville's 14th commitment for the 2019 class and the ninth defensive pledge. He and Burks plan to make official visits to Fayetteville for the Alabama game Oct. 6.

Miller recorded 78 tackles, 8 sacks, 6 pass deflections and an interception as a junior.

"I can stop the run and sack the quarterback," Miller said. "I also can make plays down the field as I have good speed for my size."

Oral commitments are nonbinding.

Sports on 07/29/2018