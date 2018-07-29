Moses Moody turns cheerleader for Bradley Beal teammates

— Bradley Beal Elite guard Moses Moody has been hampered foot injury lately, but that didn’t stop from cheering on his teammates at The 8 in Las Vegas.

Wearing a boot on his foot, Moody is frustrated by the injury, but was active in encouraging his team in a thrilling 74-72 victory over MOKAN Elite on Thursday.

“Man, especially in a game like that, but my guys stepped up,” Moody said. “When I’m not playing, they got it.”

He doesn’t recall when he first injured himself.

“I don’t remember doing anything to it specifically,” Moody said. “After I hurt it, I’ve played on it, I kept playing on it and when I found out I was hurt, I tried to rest and then I had to go to Peach Jam and hurt it some more, so now I’m just resting on it.”

Moody, 6' 5.5", 185 pounds of North Little Rock, has accumulated 15 scholarship offers from schools like Arkansas, Oklahoma, Florida, Baylor, Stanford, Texas, Texas A&M, Florida State and others. Duke and others are showing interest.

ESPN rates Moody a 5-star prospect, the No. 6 shooting guard and No. 17 overall prospect in the nation for the 2020 class. Being sidelined has slowed his recruitment.

“It’s been pretty quiet lately since I haven’t played for a while,” Moody said. “I talked to, like, Florida, Arkansas, Oklahoma and a few schools before I came here to let them know I wasn’t playing.”

Most of the recruiting communication goes through his father. Arkansas Coach Mike Anderson is active in Moody’s recruiting.

“They really talk to my dad about it, so I’m not sure I don’t know how much people have been hitting me up,” Moody said. “Coach A hits me up pretty often every week.”

Moody made the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Underclassman team after averaging 18.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.4 blocks a game as a sophomore.

He said he and Anderson are developing a relationship.

“It’s pretty good,” Moody said. ”I like him as a guy, I like him as a person. I really don’t know much about his coaching style yet, but I’m definitely going to get to know him.”

Anderson lets him know how important of a recruit he is for the 2020 class.

“It’s just general conversation, just saying how much I could help the program and what I can do for them,” Moody said.

At this time, Moody doesn’t have plans for trips to schools. He also doesn’t have a timeframe for narrowing his list of schools.

“I don’t have any idea right now,” he said.

