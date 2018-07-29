BREWERS-ROYALS

Moustakas moves to Milwaukee

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Milwaukee Brewers found the left-handed power hitter they sought, acquiring third baseman Mike Moustakas late Friday from the Kansas City Royals to complete a second significant trade in two days as the club makes a push for its first playoff appearance since 2011.

"We were looking for another big bat to add to the lineup and we got it," Manager Craig Counsell said. "We feel like we can put together a really tough lineup on a daily basis now."

Moustakas, 29, was hitting .249 with 20 home runs and 62 RBI for the Royals.

The Brewers sent outfielder Brett Phillips and pitcher Jorge Lopez to the Royals, who are in last place in the AL Central.

Milwaukee announced the trade after beating the San Francisco Giants 3-1. Reliever Joakim Soria, who was acquired Thursday from the Chicago White Sox, made his Brewers debut by pitching a scoreless seventh inning.

"Two left-handed bats in the lineup with pop, I'll take it," Chase Anderson, Friday's winning pitcher, said in reference to Moustakas and Eric Thames.

At least initially, the Brewers will shift current third baseman Travis Shaw to second base.

Moustakas will be reunited with former World Series champion teammate Lorenzo Cain on the Brewers.

ASTROS-TWINS

Pressly adds depth to Houston

HOUSTON -- The Houston Astros added bullpen help Friday night when they traded for Minnesota right-hander Ryan Pressly.

Houston sent two prospects -- right-hander Jorge Alcala and outfielder Gilberto Celestino -- to the Twins.

Pressly, 29, is 1-1 with a 3.40 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 51 appearances this season. He adds depth in the bullpen to a team that sent closer Ken Giles to the minors earlier this month after he struggled most of the season.

Pressly has spent his entire six-year career with the Twins, where he's 17-16 with a 3.75 ERA in 281 games.

Alcala, 23, is 3-7 with a 3.29 ERA in 19 games between Class AA Corpus and Class A Advanced Buies Creek this season.

Celestino, 19, is hitting .299 with 4 home runs and 21 RBI combined between Corpus Christi and Class A Tri-City.

CARDINALS-YANKEES

Yankees get 1B Voit for relievers

NEW YORK — The busy New York Yankees have traded relievers Chasen Shreve and Giovanny Gallegos to the St. Louis Cardinals for first baseman Luke Voit. The Yankees also got international signing bonus pool money from St. Louis in the deal announced Saturday night. This was New York’s third trade in five days. They got reliever Zach Britton from Baltimore on Tuesday and acquired starter J.A. Happ from Toronto on Thursday. The Yankees, chasing AL East-leading Boston, needed to clear a roster spot to make room for Happ. Shreve, 28, pitched 40 times in relief this season, going 2-2 with 1 save and a 4.26 ERA. The lefty gave up a run in the Yankees’ 10-5 loss to Kansas City in the opener of a day-night doubleheader Saturday. Gallegos, 26, pitched four times for the Yankees this year, earning one save, and spent of the season at Class AAA. He will be assigned to Class AAA Memphis. Voit was 2 for 11 with 1 home run and 3 RBI in 8 games for St. Louis. The 27-year-old had mostly been in Class AAA this year.

CUBS

Chatwood to work in bullpen

Tyler Chatwood is headed to the bullpen.

"It's all about getting (Chatwood) well, getting him back to pitching like he can because that's going to benefit us for the next couple years," Manager Joe Maddon said.

Chatwood said he understood the decision.

"You never want that, but there's some stuff to do I need to work out," Chatwood said Saturday. "This will give me an opportunity to do that.

"Then hopefully when I start feeling good again, I'll get back in the rotation."

Left-hander Mike Montgomery will keep his spot and start Thursday night against the Padres.

Chatwood, in the first year of a three-year, $38 million contract, has walked 85 in 94 innings to go with a 4.98 ERA and is averaging less than five innings per start.

He admitted going to the bullpen will allow him to work on changes at a slower pace.

"It's hard to do that in the middle of the year and try to get big-league hitters out, especially for a first-place team," Chatwood said. "I need to go back to what got me here, what I signed here for and go back to being myself, and this will give me an opportunity to do that."

Maddon didn't rule out the possibility of Chatwood rejoining the rotation. The Cubs have a stretch of 23 games without a day off starting Aug. 21.

TWINS

Sano, Moya recalled after trades

BOSTON -- The Minnesota Twins have recalled third baseman Miguel Sano and left-hander Gabriel Moya from Class AAA Rochester, adjusting after trades that sent away infielder Eduardo Escobar and right-hander Ryan Pressly.

Sano has been in the minor leagues for more than six weeks. He was sent down to work on his conditioning. After missing a month because of a hamstring injury earlier in the season, Sano struggled at the plate upon his return. For the Twins this year, he's batting .203 with 7 home runs and 27 RBI in 37 games.

Escobar moved to third base in Sano's absence and was one of the team's most productive players. He was dealt to Arizona on Friday, when Pressly was also traded to Houston.

This is Moya's third stint with Minnesota this season.

