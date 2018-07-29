Outdoors calendar

Calendar
JULY
31 Arkansas Ducks Unlimited District 6 Meeting.Rock House, Searcy. Larry Winningham (501) 827-5080 or du.g8ors@yahoo.com
AUGUST
2 Arkansas Ducks Unlimited District 5 Meeting. Lawrence Hall-St. Mary's Church, Altus. Ryan Davis (479) 970-7804 or ryan@beacontire.com
2 Arkansas Ducks Unlimited District 9 Meeting. Western Sizzlin', Malvern. Kyle Peters (501) 318-8290 or duckhuntingfireman@yahoo.com
4 Get5Bass Summer Series bass tournament. Lake Dardanelle, Illinois Bayou Park. 5:45 a.m.-2 p.m. Frank Leone (479) 858-2883.
6 Arkansas Ducks Unlimited District 2 Meeting. U.S. Pizza Co., Batesville. Bill Couch (870) 307-9599 or bcouch@hwmcpas.com
