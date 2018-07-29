Subscribe Register Login
Sunday, July 29, 2018

Outdoors calendar

This article was published today at 2:49 a.m.

Calendar

NOTE For additions to this calendar, fax the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3869. Information on events also may be emailed to bhendricks@arkansasonline.com.

JULY

31 Arkansas Ducks Unlimited District 6 Meeting.Rock House, Searcy. Larry Winningham (501) 827-5080 or du.g8ors@yahoo.com

AUGUST

2 Arkansas Ducks Unlimited District 5 Meeting. Lawrence Hall-St. Mary's Church, Altus. Ryan Davis (479) 970-7804 or ryan@beacontire.com

2 Arkansas Ducks Unlimited District 9 Meeting. Western Sizzlin', Malvern. Kyle Peters (501) 318-8290 or duckhuntingfireman@yahoo.com

4 Get5Bass Summer Series bass tournament. Lake Dardanelle, Illinois Bayou Park. 5:45 a.m.-2 p.m. Frank Leone (479) 858-2883.

6 Arkansas Ducks Unlimited District 2 Meeting. U.S. Pizza Co., Batesville. Bill Couch (870) 307-9599 or bcouch@hwmcpas.com

Sports on 07/29/2018

Print Headline: Outdoors calendar

