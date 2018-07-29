Ozuna's grand slam leads Cardinals over Cubs

CARDINALS 6, CUBS 2

ST. LOUIS -- A change in lineup spots has done Marcell Ozuna good.

Ozuna hit a grand slam during a six-run first inning, Miles Mikolas pitched six strong innings and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 6-2 on Saturday in front of a season-high crowd of 47,514 at Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals improved to 9-6 this season against the NL Central-leading Cubs. Chicago has lost four of six overall.

Ozuna hit his second grand slam this season and the fifth of his career. Ozuna had three hits and is 5 for 8 since dropping from cleanup to the fifth spot in the Cardinals lineup.

Jose Martinez drew a bases-loaded walk from Jose Quintana (9-7) and Ozuna followed with his 11th home run. Yairo Munoz added an RBI double.

The last time the Cardinals scored six runs in the opening inning was eight years to the day, on July 28, 2010, against the Mets.

Quintana needed 33 pitches to record his first out and 51 pitches to get through the first. The six runs were the most Quintana has allowed in the first inning this season.

Mikolas (11-3) allowed six hits, including a two-run home run by Javier Baez, who connected for the second time in the series. Three St. Louis relievers each pitched a scoreless inning.

Jesse Chavez pitched three innings as Cubs relievers shut out the Cardinals for the final six innings.

REDS 6, PHILLIES 2 Joey Votto drove in the go-ahead run with a sharp single that glanced off second baseman Cesar Hernandez's glove, helping host Cincinnati to a victory over Philadelphia.

PIRATES 5, METS 0 Trevor Williams outdueled Jacob deGrom, helping Pittsburgh to a victory over visiting New York.

DODGERS 5, BRAVES 1 Yasiel Puig homered and drove in three runs, Alex Wood pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings and Los Angeles beat host Atlanta.

MARLINS 2, NATIONALS 1 (10) J.T. Realmuto singled with the bases loaded and none out in the 10th inning, and Miami snapped a streak of eight consecutive home losses to visiting Washington with a victory.

DIAMONDBACKS 9, PADRES 4 Jon Jay hit a go-ahead, two-run double in the eighth inning and finished with three hits and three RBI to lead Arizona over host San Diego.

BREWERS 7, GIANTS 1 Jhoulys Chacin pitched three-hit ball over seven innings, Christian Yelich homered for the second time in three days and Milwaukee beat host San Francisco.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ROYALS 10-4, YANKEES 5-5 All-Star ace Luis Severino got hit hard in another shaky start and visiting Kansas City clobbered New York in the opener of a doubleheader. In the second game, Greg Bird homered to begin a two-run rally in the eighth inning as the Yankees survived a rough outing by newly acquired reliever Zach Britton for a split.

TIGERS 2, INDIANS 1 JaCoby Jones hit a go-ahead, two-run home run in the third inning and host Detroit held on to beat Cleveland.

ORIOLES 11, RAYS 2 Trey Mancini and Joey Rickard combined for seven hits, including back-to-back home runs in the second inning, and Baltimore breezed past visiting Tampa Bay.

RED SOX 10, TWINS 4 J.D. Martinez hit his major league-leading 32nd home run, Mookie Betts had two RBI doubles and host Boston beat Minnesota.

RANGERS 7, ASTROS 3 Rougned Odor hit two home runs, including one inside-the-park, and went 5-for-5 as visiting Texas beat Justin Verlander and Houston.

WHITE SOX 9, BLUE JAYS 5 Pinch-hitter Daniel Palka gave the White Sox the lead with a two-run single and Leury Garcia added a three-run triple in a six-run eighth, lifting host Chicago over Toronto.

ANGELS 11, MARINERS 5 Rookie Francisco Arcia had 1 home run and 6 RBI, giving him a major league-record 10 RBI in 2 career games, and Los Angeles rolled to a victory over visiting Seattle.

INTERLEAGUE

ROCKIES 4, ATHLETICS 1 Nolan Arenado homered for the second time in two games, Carlos Gonzalez doubled three times and host Colorado beat Oakland.

