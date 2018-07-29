Sheridan positions itself well

CONWAY -- Sheridan McCoy-Tygart got what it needed from Lane Hartsfield on Saturday night.

Hartsfield tossed five solid innings and drove in three runs in leading Sheridan to a 12-4 victory over the Russellville Pirates in the semifinals of the American Legion Senior State Tournament at Hendrix College.

"Lane did exactly what we wanted him to do," Sheridan Manager Mike Moore said. "He saved our pitching for the rest of the week. We've got a couple of guys who are ready to go that are sharp and are some of our better pitchers."

Sheridan advances to tonight's winners bracket finals against the Fort Smith Sportsmen. Russellville falls into the losers bracket to face Bryant.

Hartsfield, a recent White Hall graduate who is headed to Seminole (Okla.) State College this fall, struck out three and walked three. He gave up four hits and four runs, but only one of his runs was earned.

Sheridan jumped on Russellville early, with Hartsfield driving in the game's first run with a single in the first inning. The lead increased to 4-0 in the second inning, thanks largely in part to Tyler Cleveland's two-run double.

Sheridan banged out 12 hits while Russellville managed five.

"I was extremely proud of the way we hit the ball," Moore said. "Everybody had good at-bats.

"Early in the game we weren't swinging at a lot of trash. We were taking pitches. We had their pitcher up to 50-something pitches after two innings. We were seeing good pitches and swinging at good pitches."

Cleveland went 4 for 5 with 2 RBI. Dalton Domrate also drove in two runs with a bases-loaded walk and a sacrifice fly.

Grayson Stevens led Russellville with two hits. Jordan Metcalf and Jack Snider each had RBI singles for the Pirates.

FORT SMITH 7,

PARAGOULD 4

Winning pitcher Ryan Horn survived a rocky start, and Ben Klutts doubled twice to drive in two runs as the Sportsmen advanced to the winners bracket finals with a victory over Paragould GMC.

Horn allowed 4 hits and 4 runs in the first 2 innings but finished with a 6-hit complete game. He struck out seven and walked two.

Klutts, who homered in Friday's 10-1 victory over Bryant, hit a two-out double in the fifth inning to break a 4-4 tie. He added another run-scoring double in the seventh to cap the scoring. Klutts is 5 for 8 in the tournament with 5 RBI.

Paragould, which will play the Little Rock Vipers in an elimination game today, took a 2-0 lead behind run-scoring singles from Peyton Hart and Tyreik Thomas.

Paragould's lead grew to 4-0 in the second when Zack Kibler's double brought in two runs.

Horn responded by retiring eight consecutive batters from the second to fifth innings. Kibler, who was 4 for 4, had the last three hits off of Horn.

Paragould starter Lathan Brooks no-hit the Sportsmen for the first three innings, but he gave up two runs in the fourth. A sacrifice fly by Mac Moody brought home Fort Smith's first run, and the Sportsmen's second run came home on a wild pitch.

Fort Smith took a 5-4 lead in the fifth. Prior to the tie-breaking double from Klutts, Brock Thibodeaux singled in two runs. Thibodeaux went 2 for 3 with 3 runs scored. Jackson Scrivner singled in a run in the sixth.

Brooks took the loss despite allowing only two earned runs and three hits. He struck out one and walked no one.

BRYANT 9, EL DORADO 3

Winning pitcher Scott Schmidt allowed 3 hits, struck out 4 and drove in 2 runs as the Blacksox eliminated the Oilers.

Cade Drennan and Logan Grant each had two hits for Bryant. Leighton Turbeville went 3 for 4 for El Dorado while Derek Jobe drove in two runs with a double.

LITTLE ROCK 12,

MOUNTAIN HOME 2

River Hunt and Grayson Troutman each drove in two runs as the Vipers knocked out Mountain Home Lockeroom.

Winning pitcher Cameron Johnson struck out five and walked two. Mountain Home was held hitless for the first four innings as the Vipers built an 8-0 advantage.

Little Rock's Ryan Lumpkin went 4 for 4, all singles.

