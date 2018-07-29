Maumelle Classic
Shumate, 48, shows off to youngsters
By ROBERT YATES SPECIAL TO THE DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE
Maumelle Classic results
OPEN DIVISION
Bryon Shumate;69-68--137
Ben Sanders;68-70--138
Luke Cornett;67-73--140
Ben Davis;72-69--141
Thomas DePriest;70-71--141
Stafford Gray;71-70--141
Baxter Ward;71-71--142
Corban Hill;71-72--143
Carter Patterson;70-73--143
Rod Rivas;68-76--144
Luke Bakke;76-69--145
Eddie Craven;74-71--145
Dalton Frost;71-74--145
Jackson Marseilles;77-68--145
Lyle Middleton;73-72--145
Lane Stafford;74-71--145
George Scanlon;73-73--146
Ryan Spurlock;71-75--146
Zachary Lovern-O'Riley;72-75--147
Connor Neil;72-76--148
Miles Smith;73-75--148
Trevor Barton;72-77--149
Mitchell Ford;80-69--149
Bruce Johnston;75-74--149
Travis Simmons;73-76--149
Mark Dolven;8- 69--150
Logan Pate;73-77--150
Lee Sanders;71-79--150
Ben Brogdon;76-75--151
Jordan Cardwell; 77-74--151
Ryan Ward;80-71--151
Grant Hynes;80-72--152
Calum Graham;77-76--153
Hunter Hickingbotham;77-76--153
Nathan Johnson;77-76--153
Jay Trusty;80-73--153
Jacob Webb;74-79--153
Missed the cut
Royce Lobianco;77-77--154
Logan DePriest;77-79--156
Kyle Thompson;74-82--156
Chris Burk;82-75--157
Dustin Murphy;77-80--157
Caleb Bubbus;81-78--159
Brice Terry;79-82--161
Dustin Maenaga;88-77--165
Colin Osment;82-83--165
Payne Hill;79-88--167
Adam Mote;87-82--169
Brad Morgason;88-82--170
Bryce Carter;88-85--173
MID-SENIOR DIVISION
Trey Schaap;73-72--145
Mark Graham;72-74--146
Austin Franks;73-75--148
Bill Burkhalter;76-74--150
Todd Martin;74-77--151
Randy Wood;76-75--151
Rick Coatney;77-77--154
Bryan Pfeiffer;77-77--154
Brad Frederiksen;79-76--155
Todd Holcomb;77-78--155
Missed the cut
Jeff Gable;82-76--158
Todd Krauser;79-80--159
Greg Ramer;86-83--169
SENIOR DIVISION
Michael Wharton-Palmer;69-69--138
Tracy Harris;70-71--141
John Tetens;70-72--142
Ben Loftis;71-76--147
Bobby Baker;71-77--148
Bev Hargraves;78-70--148
Stan Lee;76-73--149
Craig Reynolds;76-73--149
Curtis Savoy;72-77--149
Gene Davis;76-75--151
Tom Kratzke;76-75--151
Gordy McKeown;76-75--151
Tom Pangburn;79-72--151
Scott Sills;75-76--151
Frederick Stamey;76-76--152
Dick Simpson;83-70--153
Simon Hewitt;78-76--154
Greg Connell;78-77--155
Missed the cut
Ken Moore;77-79--156
Rob Walters;81-79--160
David Branstetter;81-81--162
Kenneth Wessel;86-76--162
Frank Martin;79-84--163
Thomas Duckworth;86-84--170
Mike Pickens;87-84--171
Timothy Burke;90-96--186
Michael Cole;79-WD--WD
SUPER-SENIOR DIVISION
Chuck Kaiser;69-74--143
Mark Miller;72-74--146
Bill Jett;74-73--147
Bill Wrentz; 73-74--147
Phil Farrell;75-73--148
Keith Browning;82-69--151
Dill Gunn;75-76--151
David Shumate;76-75--151
Jim Smith;79-76--155
Cal Campbell;82-76--158
Dave Bunting;81-80--161
Gary Whitt;81-80--161
Missed the cut
Joe Bushee;84-78--162
Richard Frazier;83-80--163
Robert Green;79-84--163
Joe Starr;86-82--168
Tom Dawson;84-86--170
Clark Fitts;85-WD--WD
MASTERS DIVISION
Don Kuehn;69-72--141
Joe Gentry;76-76--152
Glen Talbert;76-78--154
Charlie Angel;78-77--155
Mickey Hargett;77-84--161
Dan Young;79-82--161
Byron Freeland;79-83--162
Sam McAllister;79-83--162
Missed the cut
Gary McGuire;83-83--166
Chris Bakke;91-87--178
Fred Roberson;95-95--190
Bryon Shumate of Fort Smith carded four birdies on the back nine en route to a 4-under-par 68 and a one-shot lead over Ben Sanders after the second round of the 45th annual Maumelle Classic on a cloudy, unseasonably mild Saturday afternoon at Maumelle Country Club in Maumelle.
Shumate is at 7-under 137 overall in the prestigious amateur stroke-play event, a shot better than Sanders, the men's and women's golf coach at Southern Arkansas University. Sanders shot a second-round 70.
First-round leader Luke Cornett of Drasco is at 4-under 140 after a second-round 73. Three players are at 3-under 141, including defending champion Stafford Gray of Lonoke.
Shumate, the 2008 Maumelle Classic champion, punctuated Saturday's round with a birdie on No. 17, a demanding 204-yard par 3 guarded by two bunkers and water in front.
Shumate moved to 7 under after hitting a 5-iron to about 2½ feet.
"All that a 48-year-old's got," said Shumate, a reference to Saturday's pairing with two collegiate players. "You've got to realize these kids, you can add both of them up and they're not my age."
Shumate had earlier birdied No. 11, No. 12 and No. 15. His only birdie on the front nine came on No. 2, a 567-yard par 5. He parred the other eight holes. The only blemish on Shumate's card was a bogey on No. 14.
"The pins were probably tougher today, but I made a few putts," Shumate said. "I bogeyed two par fives [Friday] and birdied one on the front nine today. That's three shots right there."
Shumate said he's played the Maumelle Classic every year since winning a decade ago, routinely finishing between "fifth and 10th." He tied for 10th in 2017 after shooting 145 (74-71) in the first two rounds.
"My swing's better this year, for sure," he said. "Lot of work."
Sanders had three birdies and one bogey in the second round, but he couldn't convert four birdie putts inside 10 feet, including three on the front nine.
"I left a little bit out there," Sanders said. "I got up and down the last few holes there to kind of hold it together, so I would say it all kind of evened out."
Sanders, 34, said the Maumelle Classic is his first stroke-play event in about four years.
"More or less, doing what I've been doing," Sanders said of his strategy for today's final round. "Get the ball in play off the tee box and give myself a chance. Once I get onto the greens, hopefully I can convert a few more putts. That's basically the deal."
Sanders will be paired with Shumate and Cornett in today's final group. They are scheduled to tee off at 12:39 p.m. Thirty-seven players made the 36-hole cut in the open division, which was 9-over-par 153.
Play was delayed about a half-hour Saturday morning because of lightning.
