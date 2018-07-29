Subscribe Register Login
Sunday, July 29, 2018, 5:12 a.m.

Maumelle Classic

Shumate, 48, shows off to youngsters

By ROBERT YATES SPECIAL TO THE DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE

This article was published today at 2:40 a.m.

Maumelle Classic results

OPEN DIVISION

Bryon Shumate;69-68--137

Ben Sanders;68-70--138

Luke Cornett;67-73--140

Ben Davis;72-69--141

Thomas DePriest;70-71--141

Stafford Gray;71-70--141

Baxter Ward;71-71--142

Corban Hill;71-72--143

Carter Patterson;70-73--143

Rod Rivas;68-76--144

Luke Bakke;76-69--145

Eddie Craven;74-71--145

Dalton Frost;71-74--145

Jackson Marseilles;77-68--145

Lyle Middleton;73-72--145

Lane Stafford;74-71--145

George Scanlon;73-73--146

Ryan Spurlock;71-75--146

Zachary Lovern-O'Riley;72-75--147

Connor Neil;72-76--148

Miles Smith;73-75--148

Trevor Barton;72-77--149

Mitchell Ford;80-69--149

Bruce Johnston;75-74--149

Travis Simmons;73-76--149

Mark Dolven;8- 69--150

Logan Pate;73-77--150

Lee Sanders;71-79--150

Ben Brogdon;76-75--151

Jordan Cardwell; 77-74--151

Ryan Ward;80-71--151

Grant Hynes;80-72--152

Calum Graham;77-76--153

Hunter Hickingbotham;77-76--153

Nathan Johnson;77-76--153

Jay Trusty;80-73--153

Jacob Webb;74-79--153

Missed the cut

Royce Lobianco;77-77--154

Logan DePriest;77-79--156

Kyle Thompson;74-82--156

Chris Burk;82-75--157

Dustin Murphy;77-80--157

Caleb Bubbus;81-78--159

Brice Terry;79-82--161

Dustin Maenaga;88-77--165

Colin Osment;82-83--165

Payne Hill;79-88--167

Adam Mote;87-82--169

Brad Morgason;88-82--170

Bryce Carter;88-85--173

MID-SENIOR DIVISION

Trey Schaap;73-72--145

Mark Graham;72-74--146

Austin Franks;73-75--148

Bill Burkhalter;76-74--150

Todd Martin;74-77--151

Randy Wood;76-75--151

Rick Coatney;77-77--154

Bryan Pfeiffer;77-77--154

Brad Frederiksen;79-76--155

Todd Holcomb;77-78--155

Missed the cut

Jeff Gable;82-76--158

Todd Krauser;79-80--159

Greg Ramer;86-83--169

SENIOR DIVISION

Michael Wharton-Palmer;69-69--138

Tracy Harris;70-71--141

John Tetens;70-72--142

Ben Loftis;71-76--147

Bobby Baker;71-77--148

Bev Hargraves;78-70--148

Stan Lee;76-73--149

Craig Reynolds;76-73--149

Curtis Savoy;72-77--149

Gene Davis;76-75--151

Tom Kratzke;76-75--151

Gordy McKeown;76-75--151

Tom Pangburn;79-72--151

Scott Sills;75-76--151

Frederick Stamey;76-76--152

Dick Simpson;83-70--153

Simon Hewitt;78-76--154

Greg Connell;78-77--155

Missed the cut

Ken Moore;77-79--156

Rob Walters;81-79--160

David Branstetter;81-81--162

Kenneth Wessel;86-76--162

Frank Martin;79-84--163

Thomas Duckworth;86-84--170

Mike Pickens;87-84--171

Timothy Burke;90-96--186

Michael Cole;79-WD--WD

SUPER-SENIOR DIVISION

Chuck Kaiser;69-74--143

Mark Miller;72-74--146

Bill Jett;74-73--147

Bill Wrentz; 73-74--147

Phil Farrell;75-73--148

Keith Browning;82-69--151

Dill Gunn;75-76--151

David Shumate;76-75--151

Jim Smith;79-76--155

Cal Campbell;82-76--158

Dave Bunting;81-80--161

Gary Whitt;81-80--161

Missed the cut

Joe Bushee;84-78--162

Richard Frazier;83-80--163

Robert Green;79-84--163

Joe Starr;86-82--168

Tom Dawson;84-86--170

Clark Fitts;85-WD--WD

MASTERS DIVISION

Don Kuehn;69-72--141

Joe Gentry;76-76--152

Glen Talbert;76-78--154

Charlie Angel;78-77--155

Mickey Hargett;77-84--161

Dan Young;79-82--161

Byron Freeland;79-83--162

Sam McAllister;79-83--162

Missed the cut

Gary McGuire;83-83--166

Chris Bakke;91-87--178

Fred Roberson;95-95--190

Bryon Shumate of Fort Smith carded four birdies on the back nine en route to a 4-under-par 68 and a one-shot lead over Ben Sanders after the second round of the 45th annual Maumelle Classic on a cloudy, unseasonably mild Saturday afternoon at Maumelle Country Club in Maumelle.

Shumate is at 7-under 137 overall in the prestigious amateur stroke-play event, a shot better than Sanders, the men's and women's golf coach at Southern Arkansas University. Sanders shot a second-round 70.

First-round leader Luke Cornett of Drasco is at 4-under 140 after a second-round 73. Three players are at 3-under 141, including defending champion Stafford Gray of Lonoke.

Shumate, the 2008 Maumelle Classic champion, punctuated Saturday's round with a birdie on No. 17, a demanding 204-yard par 3 guarded by two bunkers and water in front.

Shumate moved to 7 under after hitting a 5-iron to about 2½ feet.

"All that a 48-year-old's got," said Shumate, a reference to Saturday's pairing with two collegiate players. "You've got to realize these kids, you can add both of them up and they're not my age."

Shumate had earlier birdied No. 11, No. 12 and No. 15. His only birdie on the front nine came on No. 2, a 567-yard par 5. He parred the other eight holes. The only blemish on Shumate's card was a bogey on No. 14.

"The pins were probably tougher today, but I made a few putts," Shumate said. "I bogeyed two par fives [Friday] and birdied one on the front nine today. That's three shots right there."

Shumate said he's played the Maumelle Classic every year since winning a decade ago, routinely finishing between "fifth and 10th." He tied for 10th in 2017 after shooting 145 (74-71) in the first two rounds.

"My swing's better this year, for sure," he said. "Lot of work."

Sanders had three birdies and one bogey in the second round, but he couldn't convert four birdie putts inside 10 feet, including three on the front nine.

"I left a little bit out there," Sanders said. "I got up and down the last few holes there to kind of hold it together, so I would say it all kind of evened out."

Sanders, 34, said the Maumelle Classic is his first stroke-play event in about four years.

"More or less, doing what I've been doing," Sanders said of his strategy for today's final round. "Get the ball in play off the tee box and give myself a chance. Once I get onto the greens, hopefully I can convert a few more putts. That's basically the deal."

Sanders will be paired with Shumate and Cornett in today's final group. They are scheduled to tee off at 12:39 p.m. Thirty-seven players made the 36-hole cut in the open division, which was 9-over-par 153.

Play was delayed about a half-hour Saturday morning because of lightning.

Sports on 07/29/2018

Print Headline: Shumate, 48, shows off to youngsters

