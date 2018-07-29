Travelers wait until end to perk up

TRAVELERS 2, DRILLERS 1

The 4,115 in attendance at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock waited a while for things to get going, but their perseverance paid off when Logan Taylor hit a game-winning double with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Arkansas Travelers a 2-1 victory over the Tulsa Drillers on Saturday.

The Drillers had taken a 1-0 lead in the top of the ninth inning on Luke Raley's 17th home run of the season. The Travelers responded in the bottom of the inning as Joey Curletta and Chris Mariscal hit singles to put runners at first and second with no outs. They advanced to second and third on Dylan Baker's wild pitch, and Curletta scored on Kyle Lewis' ground out to tie the game at 1-1. Taylor then hit a ground-rule double to right-center field, scoring Mariscal for the victory.

The teams combined for just three extra-base hits -- Raley's home run, a ground-rule double by Eric Filia in the first inning and Taylor's game winner -- and were a combined 1 for 6 with runners in scoring position. Arkansas' victory cut Tulsa's lead in the division to four games.

Travs starter Chase De Jong went 7 scoreless innings, allowing 2 hits with 8 strikeouts and 1 walk. Matt Festa (4-2) picked up the victory in relief, allowing Raley's home run but also striking out two in the ninth.

