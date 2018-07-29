Woodz Elite's Payton Brown not just a shooter

— Waldron junior guard Payton Brown has a reputation as an outstanding shooter, but he continues to show he’s a not one-dimensional player.

Brown, 6-3, 185 pounds, averaged 31.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists as a sophmore and was named the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Division II Newcomer of the Year.

He continued his scoring ways to help the 16-under Woodz Elite win the Peach Jam Championship and this week’s FAB 48 Championship. In doing so, he showed his sneaky athleticism to drive to the basket.

“The last couple of tournaments, I started showing the coaches I can drive, too,” Brown said. “I’m just not a shooter. I can score all the way around.”

He takes advantage of his outside shooting to drive past the defenders.

“I feel like most people think I’m just a shooter, so when they close out, it’s easier to just go around them to get to the basket,” Brown said.

Brown, who is drawing interest from Arkansas, Rice, TCU, Air Force, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Arkansas State and others, has offers from UCA and Arkansas-Fort Smith. A new school has recently reached out.

“I’ve been in contact with the Creighton assistant coach,” Brown said.

Arkansas associate head coach Melvin Watkins is recruiting Brown for the Hogs.

“He’s great to talk to,” Brown said. “He builds up my confidence talking to him. He really helps me out with the game and moving up to the high level since this is my first year to play on this level.”