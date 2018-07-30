1 woman killed, 1 hurt in head-on collision on wet Arkansas highway

One Arkansas woman was killed and another was injured Monday in a three-vehicle crash on a wet state highway, authorities said.

The wreck happened shortly before 8 a.m. near the intersection of Arkansas 22 and County Road 11 in Franklin County, according to an Arkansas State Police preliminary report.

Troopers said 52-year-old Milinda Greb of Ratcliff was driving west on the state highway in a 2003 Mazda Tribute when she crossed the centerline and hit two vehicles traveling east.

The SUV sideswiped a 2016 Ford F-250 before colliding head-on with a 2018 Subaru Outback, the report states.

Greb suffered fatal injuries, and the Subaru's driver — 60-year-old Dora Choate of Central City — was hurt, authorities wrote.

No one in the pickup was injured, police said.

They noted that it was raining at the time of the wreck.

At least 277 people have died in wrecks on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.