26-year-old Little Rock man wounded when house hit by bullets, police say

A 26-year-old Little Rock man was wounded when his home was shot at early Saturday, according to a police report.

The residence in the 5700 block of Larch Place was struck by gunfire shortly before 3 a.m., while some of the occupants were asleep, authorities said. The victim told officers he woke up, felt pain in his leg and thigh, and saw blood on his boxers, but he thought the injury was from a beating the night before.

The shooting was related to a shots fired call from earlier in the night, according to a report from the city's Police Department. Officers had responded to the intersection of 57th Street and Oxford Circle, where they found two unoccupied vehicles that had been involved in a crash at 57th and Western Lane.

The 26-year-old, who owned one of the vehicles, told police that the three men in the other vehicle had threatened to call police because he owed them money, the report states. One attacked him, but the 26-year-old got away, the report states. The other vehicle in the wreck, a red Chevrolet Camaro with Arkansas plates, was listed as the suspect’s car on the report.

Police, who had responded to the Larch Plaza address shortly before 3 a.m. but left after no one answered the door, said they came back around 7:45 p.m. after the occupants realized the house had been shot. Officers noted a TV was damaged, there were holes in a wall, and a “projectile” was discovered on the floor.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.