Arkansan accused of breaking into ex-girlfriend's home, kidnapping her

A 38-year-old Arkansas man entered his his ex-girlfriend's home before forcing her into a pickup Saturday, according to authorities.

Michael Shane Duchac of Hot Springs faces charges of aggravated residential burglary, kidnapping, possession of a firearm by certain person, fleeing and violation of a no-contact order, records show.

On Saturday, officers were called to a Hot Springs residence on Garland Street in reference to a kidnapping, according to a news release Monday from the city's Police Department.

Police say Duchac gained entry into the home of his 36-year-old ex-girlfriend and forced her into his pickup while holding a gun and knife.

Duchac was spotted by officers a short time later, at which point a short pursuit began, authorities said.

During the chase, the 38-year-old threw a gun out of his pickup, the report states. He was eventually arrested, and Ault was found uninjured in the front seat.

The gun, listed as stolen, was also located, police said.

Duchac remained at the Garland County jail without bail at the time of the release.